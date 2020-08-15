Sherlock Holmes would be pleased.
The Red Monkey Theater Group and M&M Performing Arts solved the mystery of how to present “The Adventure of the Copper Beeches” in person, in the midst of a pandemic.
The nine performances at the Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum in the Bronx, from Aug. 14-23, will be quite different from the Sherlock Holmes series the two groups usually mount at that site and at the Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, where M&M is the theater company in residence.
Due to the threat of COVID-19, the audiences will be limited to 20 people, with face coverings, who will remain seated 10 feet apart instead of following the action, inside and outside the mansion, as the plot unfolds. Families and couples can sit together.
The actors will not wear masks, but will maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet. The mansion will be closed, but restrooms will be accessible, and disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer provided.
The mansion will play the part of “the sinister Copper Beeches where a desperate young governess finds herself at the center of a baffling mystery,” according to a press release.
“The production will take place in a very beautiful setting, outside on the terrace and under a tent making it a promenade theater. All safety precautions regarding mask wearing and social distancing will be followed,” said Tal Aviezer of Hastings, the artistic director of Red Monkey, which is the theater company in residence at the College of Mount St. Vincent in Riverdale.
In addition to portraying Holmes, Aviezer serves as the director and writer of the 70-minute adaptation of the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle short story. He works as a writer for the Wildlife Conservation Society.
Despite the challenges of producing the play, and the realization that all could stop if an actor or audience member tests positive for COVID-19, Aviezer and his colleagues considered it imperative to perform live.
“The days of the-show-must-go-on mentality are over and we must realize this and find a way to adapt,” Aviezer said. “Our work was not deemed essential, but artists are essential in playing a vital role in keeping us all sane.
“We have been relying — through TV and livestreaming — on a backlog of material that artists have created,” he continued. “It is our responsibility to see that the artists of today can continue to create or many won’t be back.”
During the pandemic, Aviezer recorded videos of himself reading 11 Sherlock Holmes short stories and posted them on Red Monkey’s YouTube channel. For “The Adventure of the Copper Beeches,” he wove a pandemic into the plot.
Mikel Von Brodbeck, who plays Dr. John Watson, did not hold back when asked how he felt about the project.
“I’m thrilled that we are doing this — so excited to be in rehearsals again — and to be in this process and working with Tal and the members of the cast, all of whom are my friends,” he said. “Of course, we have had to take all the safety precautions into account for this show, to be physically distant on stage, but we have the people who can do it.”
Rehearsals started at the beginning of July. The first two weeks were held via Zoom.
“It was interesting and amazingly productive. We got a lot of work done from our own homes and then it all came together,” Von Brodbeck said.
The cast includes Sean Coffey as Toller the manservant, Amy Frey as Violet Hunter, Melinda O’Brien as Mrs. Rucastle and Derek Tarson as Jephro Rucastle.
Aviezer and Von Brodbeck singled out stage managers Emmy Schwartz and Nan Weiss. The twin sisters faced a number of hurdles, including the fact that there would be no help with costume changes and no handling of props by more than one actor.
“There were problems to solve, but Em and Nan are the people to solve them,” Von Brodbeck said. “There is one scene where a letter comes into play. As we could not pass the letter back and forth, there had to be two sheets of paper. Em and Nan found a way to make it part of the suspense of the story.
“We found a different way of doing things,” Von Brodbeck concluded. “Now all everyone has to do is come and enjoy a good mystery.”
