Front row: Mira Browning, Sage Abbey, Nina Kietlinski, Lois Levy, Hope Abbey and Donna Costanz. Back row, Lula Freedenberg, Matthew Panos, Dalia Mansell, Charlotte Ghinvulov, Sydney Healey, Carly Sole, Isla McGregor and Skylar Allen.

Preteens from Artistree Performing Arts will be dazzling audiences this weekend with performances of a junior version of “Newsies” at the Emelin Theatre in Mamaroneck.

The musical, a one-hour version of the Broadway show that was adapted from the Disney movie of the same name, stars local kids from grades 5-8 — including three from Scarsdale Middle School.

Scarsdale Middle School students Rowan Baer (left), Skylar Allen (middle) and Lois Levy (right) are among the performers in Artistree’s production of “Newsies,” playing this weekend at Emelin Theatre in Mamaroneck.

