Front row: Mira Browning, Sage Abbey, Nina Kietlinski, Lois Levy, Hope Abbey and Donna Costanz. Back row, Lula Freedenberg, Matthew Panos, Dalia Mansell, Charlotte Ghinvulov, Sydney Healey, Carly Sole, Isla McGregor and Skylar Allen.
Scarsdale Middle School students Rowan Baer (left), Skylar Allen (middle) and Lois Levy (right) are among the performers in Artistree’s production of “Newsies,” playing this weekend at Emelin Theatre in Mamaroneck.
Preteens from Artistree Performing Arts will be dazzling audiences this weekend with performances of a junior version of “Newsies” at the Emelin Theatre in Mamaroneck.
The musical, a one-hour version of the Broadway show that was adapted from the Disney movie of the same name, stars local kids from grades 5-8 — including three from Scarsdale Middle School.
The show tells the story of a group of young newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York City who rally against powerful newspaper publishers who raise prices at the boys’ expense. The lead characters are charismatic newsboy Jack Kelly and journalist Katherine Plumber, but the musical also features a large ensemble. That, says Artistree owner and artistic director Heather Capelle, was one of the reasons the show was a great fit for the middle school age group.
“It’s such a great ensemble show — you almost want to be in that ensemble more than one of the main characters because you get to do all of those really great iconic song and dance numbers.”
The junior version of “Newsies” was only released by the licensing company, Music Theatre International, last year, and Capelle said she was eager to let her students perform it because of that opportunity for children to shine even if they were not playing lead characters.
“The minute that ‘Newsies’ came out, I knew we had to do it,” she said.
Capelle said she directed “Newsies” with a high school cast back in November 2020, but a lot of things were different because of pandemic restrictions at the time.
“We were the first production back in the Emelin Theatre during COVID,” Capelle said. “We had to livestream it. We didn’t get to have a live audience so we are very excited again to do it with our middle schoolers with an actual audience.”
Among the cast are three students at Scarsdale Middle School: 11-year-old Rowan Baer and 12-year-olds Lois Levy and Skylar Allen, who all play characters in the ensemble.
The three have been practicing for the show four hours a week since September, they said.
“I’m nervous, but excited,” Levy said.
But it’s nothing they can’t handle.
“We all have experience because we’ve been doing Artistree for a little while,” Baer said.
Allen echoed Capelle’s comments about the advantages of the production’s large cast — she said she’s happy with her role.
“I feel like this is the show you’d want to be a backup dancer because there’s a lot of fun dances,” she said.
Acting in “Newsies” will be fun, but she said performing might not be a career she wants as an adult.
“I don’t think so,” Allen said. “I feel like I always see these actresses and I feel like there’s so much drama.”
“Newsies” will play in six shows with three separate casts this weekend.
