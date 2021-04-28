While indoor performances remain on pause at the Irvington Theater, the dates are set for an outdoor production to be staged by the theater’s newest arts partner.
From Aug. 6-22, the newly formed Irvington Shakespeare Co. will present an original adaptation of the comedy “Twelfth Night” at Irvington’s O’Hara Nature Center — a venue suited to a play with a magical, romantic setting.
Founder, artistic director and lifelong village resident Kamran Saliani, 26, envisions the Irvington Shakespeare Co. as inclusive in every way. He plans to present creative adaptations of the Bard’s classics, with casting and productions that embrace people of all races, ethnicities, genders and abilities.
Saliani believes Shakespeare’s work is meant to be interpreted, shared and celebrated. “Shakespeare was not written for everyone,” he noted. “His shows were performed by white men, who played every role. He’s said to be the greatest writer in the world, but to whom? I basically want to break down those barriers of Shakespeare, who is steeped in these barriers of race and sex.”
He added, “We know Shakespeare: good writer, writes fancy. What good is all that if it’s all gobbledygook? We want to perform that so people will say, ‘I know that guy.’”
“We are so excited,” Irvington Theater manager Greg Allen said. “There are about three things we’re working on this summer to have outside.”
The Irvington Theater has no air conditioning, so it generally closes from June to September. This will be the first outdoor performances by the IT or its partner companies.
“This grew out of the pandemic,” Allen explained. “I met Kamran last summer, and it was the perfect time. I said to him, ‘This is the start of something.’ We talked long and hard about it, and Laurie Chock, the chairman of the Irvington Theater Commission, has worked closely with him, mentoring him through it.
“I was thrilled when he came across this outdoor space at the nature center,” Allen continued. “And Joe Archino of our rec department said, ‘Absolutely, we want to do this with you!’”
The IT’s other performance partners are the Clocktower Players, Broadway Training Center, Common Ground Concerts, and River’s Edge Theatre Co.
Saliani, a 2012 graduate of Irvington High School, has been involved in theater since he appeared in a Drama Club presentation of “Shakespeare in Hollywood,” in eighth grade. He acted in IHS productions all through high school, then entered the acting program at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. He graduated in 2016, and has had over 60 roles ranging from New York City theater to regional theater and short films.
In early 2020, the pandemic halted all auditions. Saliani became a volunteer in Mondaire Jones’ successful campaign for Congress, impressed by Jones’ commitment to a career representing his own community. Saliani began to think about what he could do locally.
“I was able to connect with [Irvington] Mayor Brian Smith, who is also a friend of Mondaire and is a theater producer,” Saliani said. “He told me, ‘The Irvington Theater is not this neighborhood theater anymore. It’s growing and becoming this professional art house.”
Smith connected him with Allen. The IT commissioners approved Saliani’s proposal for Shakespeare made accessible on the same night he presented it.
For his debut production, Saliani was determined that his audiences would have the same kind of “Aha!” moment that he had experienced at NYU.
“Shakespeare confuses me,” he confessed. “In college I was cast as Pericles in ‘Pericles, Prince of Tyre.’ We went through every line, breaking down the translation. After that happened, there was this magic. I realized what I was saying. When you understand what Shakespeare was saying there is a magical moment. All of a sudden you understand what they’re talking about: what it means to be human... to be young... to be in love... to be ambitious.”
His partner in adapting “Twelfth Night” is his former NYU classmate Irene Lazaridis, who also studied Shakespeare in Oxford, England, at the British American Drama Academy. Lazaridis, a resident of Queens, is executive director of Saliani’s new company and co-producer and director of “Twelfth Night.”
She and Saliani created a modern English translation, cut to a length they thought the audience would not find exhausting. They brought the running time down to just under 90 minutes, eliminating about an hour by concentrating mostly on the scenes with the main characters and losing some of the material Shakespeare included for the sake of “comic relief.”
“We wanted to be sure people understood what was happening,” he said. But he kept in mind the words of his Shakespeare professor, who often warned his students, “When you cut Shakespeare, he bleeds.”
Saliani promised: “We were very careful.”
“Twelfth Night” performances will be free, but by reservation only. Audiences will be limited to 50 people, assuming no changes in guidance from the New York State Department of Health. Seating will include the nature center’s rustic log benches; if additional capacity is permitted as the performance dates come closer, people may also be allowed to bring blankets or beach chairs. Updated information will be announced via IT social media.
