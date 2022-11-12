Westchester resident Albi Gorn takes on the role of legendary defense lawyer Clarence Darrow in “Never the Sinner,” John Logan’s 1985 play based on the case of Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb, who murdered 14-year-old Bobby Franks in 1924. Leopold and Loeb became household names, and the murder was considered “the crime of the century.”

Produced by Axial Theatre, “Never the Sinner” will be performed eight times between Nov. 10-20 at Bethany Arts Community in Ossining.

