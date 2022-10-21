River’s Edge Theatre Co. is getting into the spirit of Halloween with “Riverside Haunts, Ep. II,” a performance of spine-tingling stories set in the Hudson Valley. The show, with all new material from last year’s debut, will be held outdoors on Oct. 21-22 at The Good Witch Coffee Bar in Hastings, and indoors on Oct. 23 at Bethany Arts Community in Ossining. All performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The towns along the Hudson are arguably “Halloween Central” every year, thanks to the abundance of chroniclers of the supernatural who once made the Rivertowns their home. They include Washington Irving, who created the Headless Horseman, and Carl Carmer, who owned Irvington’s Octagon House, which he believed to be haunted. Dig deep enough in local archives, and there’s a rich vein of additional frightening content to be found in Rivertowns history.

