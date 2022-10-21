River’s Edge Theatre Co. is getting into the spirit of Halloween with “Riverside Haunts, Ep. II,” a performance of spine-tingling stories set in the Hudson Valley. The show, with all new material from last year’s debut, will be held outdoors on Oct. 21-22 at The Good Witch Coffee Bar in Hastings, and indoors on Oct. 23 at Bethany Arts Community in Ossining. All performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The towns along the Hudson are arguably “Halloween Central” every year, thanks to the abundance of chroniclers of the supernatural who once made the Rivertowns their home. They include Washington Irving, who created the Headless Horseman, and Carl Carmer, who owned Irvington’s Octagon House, which he believed to be haunted. Dig deep enough in local archives, and there’s a rich vein of additional frightening content to be found in Rivertowns history.
Just ask Meghan Covington. The tales in the upcoming River’s Edge show were all researched and written by Covington, who, with her husband, David, co-founded River’s Edge.
Covington is also a local scary-history buff, thanks to her own home’s colorful past. The house the Covingtons live in with their three daughters, Laylah, Caia and Shiloh, was once the bunkhouse at the Ardsley Heights Country School for Girls. The couple believe it is haunted by the unhappy spirits of girls who were students at the school and that they are responsible for unexplainable noises and other occurrences in the house.
In this second incarnation of “Riverside Haunts,” the tales are all about some aspect of living — and dying — along the Hudson River. The format is a “storyteller” theme, in which five ghosts narrate tales of horrors they experienced while still in the land of the living.
Musical accompaniment will be provided by the folk duo of Joanna Levine of Eastchester and Jupiter Dune of Pleasantville. Costume design is by Ashley Nilson of Tarrytown, lighting design is by Andrew Irons of Ossining, and the stage manager is Alex Fletcher of Tarrytown.
River’s Edge Theatre Co. is a nonprofit organization that promotes its mission “to reflect the human experience, spark conversation and inspire social change.” They donate 10% of ticket sales to other nonprofits that they identify as “making positive changes in the world.”
The beneficiary of receipts from “Riverside Haunts” will be Riverkeeper, the Ossining-based nonprofit that protects and restores the Hudson River. “Without the mighty Hudson River, we wouldn’t have all of this rich history to draw from,” Meghan Covington said.
Real-life Rivertowns places and events inspired Covington’s stories. In “Mother at Hillside,” set in the 1920s, a grieving mother (played by Candice Cross of Dobbs Ferry) who has lost her children is convinced that her babies are haunting their house. “She is sent to Spring Hill Sanitarium in Hastings-on-Hudson and given an unusual treatment for her melancholy,” Covington said. Spring Hill was a real institution, once located in what is now Hillside Woods. A century ago it housed dozens of mentally ill patients.
In “Peekaboo Soldier,” the time is the 1910s, and a soldier from the 369th Infantry Regiment (played by Bryant L. Lewis of the Bronx) accompanies some friends to a strip club called “Peek-a-Boo Flats” in Tarrytown. He ends up taking a bet that may change his plans for the evening. In real life, the popularity of the “peek-a-boos” caused consternation among some residents of Tarrytown.
In the story “Girl at Raven Rock,” set in the 1890s, a mother hides her young daughter (played by Emma Sarnacki of the Bronx) away in the woods near Raven Rock (now part of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve). This rock is the subject of considerable lore, and is even mentioned in Irving’s “Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” In Covington’s story, winter arrives at Raven Rock — that’s when things go from bad to worse.
“Sadie the Goat” is set in the 1870s. A tough girl from the streets of New York City (played by Julia Schonberg of Tarrytown) steals a sloop and becomes a pirate on the Hudson. Things start to unravel when gold — and power — go to her head. Piracy on the Hudson was common 150 years ago, when gangs raided cargo ships on the waterfront.
Set in the 1920s, “The Electrocutioner” is the story of John Hubert, who operates the electric chair at Sing Sing Prison, Ossining. Little do his employers know that he has deeper motives for taking the deadly job. Sing Sing’s electric chair, nicknamed “Old Sparky,” was first used in 1891. Death by electrocution was discontinued at the prison in 1963. Matt Rashid of Irvington plays the electrocutioner.
