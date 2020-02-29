Shakespeare’s work doesn’t get wackier than “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — his 1595 fantasy-comedy — or the 20th-century compendium of his output, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged).” M&M Performing Arts Co. is offering both in rotating repertory from Feb. 28 through March 22 at the Lyndhurst mansion in Tarrytown.
Because the Gothic Revival-style mansion was built in the 19th century, M&M artistic director Melinda O’Brien and executive vice president Michael Muldoon, who are married, decided to push “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” a few centuries forward, and relocate its forest setting to Lyndhurst’s Grand Picture Gallery.
The 13-member cast is costumed Victorian style, and the play now is set against the backdrop of the suffragette movement, which this year celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, that gave women the right to vote.
The premise of “Dream” has also been tweaked. The characters are Lyndhurst residents, putting on a play for themselves. Theseus, ruler of Athens, and his betrothed, Amazon warrior-queen Hippolyta — who in the original script was captured when Theseus defeated her people — aren’t sparring. Instead, Theseus woos her with poetry, lending a more romantic flavor to their relationship.
To make these changes, O’Brien, the play’s director, and Muldoon altered the Bard’s text. “We contacted Mr. Shakespeare and he did not respond, so I’m going ahead with it,” Muldoon quipped.
M&M also took advantage of the gallery’s rectangular shape. Audience members will be seated around three sides, within a few feet of the actors, surrounded by paintings. They may even find themselves close enough to be dosed with Puck’s troublemaking love potions.
The mischievous fairy is played by Eric Novak, who previously played Lavatch, the clown in “All’s Well That Ends Well,” at Muscoot Farm in Katonah. “I guess there’s a theme there,” Novak said of his casting.
Though Victorian Puck is dressed a bit formally, he’s bedecked with leaves. “He’s fundamentally a wild creature, so he makes some bold color choices,” Novak explained.
His Puck has a dry sense of humor, indulges in physical comedy, and ostensibly can throw his voice, confusing the other characters — through a bit of production trickery.
Puck’s meddling in human romances tickles Novak’s fancy. “I love the scenes where I’m interacting with the lovers. Puck really does view human behavior as this sublimely entertaining spectacle, so I just get to tap into their ensemble performance and react to what I’m seeing.”
Asked if he sees any similarity between himself and Puck, Novak responded, “Of course,” and then quoted his character’s most famous line: “What fools these mortals be!”
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” is a three-person romp through the entire Shakespeare canon — 37 plays — in 90 minutes. Since its 1987 premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, the high-speed show, written by Jess Borgeson, Adam Long and Daniel Singer (The Reduced Shakespeare Co.), has earned accolades from major media outlets in more than a dozen countries, and was London’s longest-running comedy, ensconced for nine years at the Criterion Theatre in the West End.
In M&M’s production, Scott Faubel, Emma Taylor Miller and Mikel Von Brodbeck keep up the breathless pace, with a slight change — director Muldoon cast Miller. “We thought it would be good to incorporate the talents of a woman, to have a woman play male parts,” he explained.
Playing Romeo and other characters — for a minute or even a few seconds — Miller is reversing the Elizabethan tradition of males playing female roles. Turnabout is fair play: Faubel stated that his favorite moments were “playing Juliet in the balcony scene, and delivering the ‘What a piece of work is man’ speech from ‘Hamlet.’”
“Abridged” is an actor’s challenge, not only for the volume of material that must be memorized, but also because the show is slapstick from beginning to end, including a football game played during the tragedies.
“I think the show appeals to young adults and adults — and people who have a kid in them,” Muldoon said. “The child within us gets to poke fun at everything you can think of.”
Though M&M’s interpretations of Shakespeare are irreverent, O’Brien and Muldoon are conscious of their elegant surroundings.
Muldoon commented, “In addition to being delighted to be in such a unique and gorgeous performing space, we also respect it as a historical site and museum. We’re very respectful of the building itself.”
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” opens Friday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m., in rotation with “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged).” Dates and times vary; check Lyndhurst.org for details. Guests must be able to climb the staircase to the second-floor Grand Picture Gallery. Tickets: $40. To purchase by phone: 888-718-4253. Additional fees apply. If available, tickets can be purchased at the door. Lyndhurst is at 635 South Broadway (Route 9), Tarrytown. Free parking.
