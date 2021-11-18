For the first time since “Cinderella” in the fall of 2019 — and after nearly two years of adapting to pre-filmed and Zoom performances — the Scarsdale High School Drama Club returns to live performances on stage this weekend with “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
In March 2020 when Scarsdale schools first shut down because the middle school had its first case of COVID-19, the drama club was two weeks away from its performance of “You Can’t Take it With You.” School never reopened that year, and director Barbara Malecki, after continuing rehearsals virtually, eventually “scrapped” the show and “let it go,” since it had too much physical comedy. Instead they switched gears and after a few weeks of rehearsal did “Ten Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine” over Zoom. The show even got several students who would have otherwise been playing sports to participate.
“The kids are so adaptable and resilient,” Malecki said. “They’re amazing and I love them. I love these kids — they’re like my family — so I feel like I couldn’t just not give them a show. They switched gears so easily.”
There was also no senior play that year. For the 2020-21 school year there were all-virtual shows, but by fall of 2021, the shows were filmed and edited, which Malecki said “was a much better quality experience than a Zoom play for our audience, but also for our kids because they learned how to act for the camera.”
The fall show was “Spoon River Project.” The choreography was done indoors with students masked, but they were able to be unmasked outdoors.
Winter was a Zoom play that was prerecorded due to the high school still utilizing cohorts A and B. In the spring, Malecki and music director Michael Schmidt adapted Jack Benny radio plays for stage in “Raiders do Radio,” which mixed Broadway songs and the plays. Each cohort had an act and songs and toward the end of filming, they were able to bring the cohorts together for some of the musical numbers.
“Any time you’re forced to adapt it’s life skills,” Malecki said. “Theater wouldn’t have survived for thousands of years if it weren’t adaptable to the times, whether it’s the content, changing the messaging of a play to make it valuable to the time period, or … just changing avenues, the way that we perform. We had to do that. I think theater kids are the most resilient, adaptable kids in the whole school, so I’m not surprised, but I think they learned a lot about how to pivot constantly.”
The senior play, which is separate from the Drama Club, did have a live performance last June.
Now, getting back on stage after two years since “Cinderella” is another adjustment.
“I think while our minds remembered all the stress — and I’m talking about myself, too — our bodies kind of forgot what it’s like to be this nervous the week before, so we’re learning again,” Malecki said. “But we’re always learning.”
The teamwork it took to make theater a success during the pandemic was “definitely a group effort,” according to junior Taylor Levin, who plays Rona Lisa Peretti.
“We all had to find the best way that we could do theater and make sure everyone was safe and happy with what we were doing,” she said. “It really took the cooperation of everyone in the club and all the adults involved for everyone to do it, but I’m really happy we were able to come to this point where we’re able to perform without masks, which is so different from a year ago when we had to pre-film all of our stuff 10 feet away from each other. It was definitely a group effort that was worth it in the end, but definitely a struggle at the time.”
Getting the go-ahead for this year’s first show was thrilling to the Drama Club, which has permission for its actors only to have the final dress rehearsals and performances unmasked. “For the majority of the play they’re 3 feet apart, except in passing,” Malecki said.
Though Assistant Superintendent Eric Rauschenbach said at the board of education meeting on Nov. 15 that there was no vaccine or testing requirement for this — which did not seem to sit well with many school board members — the Drama Club posted on its Facebook page two nights later: “Performers must be fully vaccinated or tested to unmask. Audience members must be masked. Everyone must leave a minimum of 6 feet between households.”
The theater will be at 50% capacity, which is 350 audience members.
With a PG-13 label, the edgier show is aimed at a different audience.
Being in “Cinderella” was “Disney and magic,” said SHS senior Maud Cornelissen, “but if anything, I like this more because it calls more to the high school students and I hope kids our own age get to enjoy the show more and get a couple of chuckles as they’re watching.”
Said senior Sophie Cohen, “A lot of plays have stereotypical things and this isn’t very stereotypical characters … they have a lot of different quirks that make them so fun. We also have a really funny cast. People can expect to laugh a lot.”
Junior Henry Nova, who plays Chip Tolentino, the defending spelling bee champ, remembers “Cinderella” freshman year being “awesome.”
“The community in person was a lot better than online,” he said. “You see everyone. You’re here all the time. I’ve been here for probably 12 hours at the school the past five days, so I’m always with these people. I pretty much knew we were going to be back on stage because we were back in school, but it was very exciting. We had like a little banquet to celebrate.”
Cornelissen, who plays Schwartzy’s Mom, watched as two classes of Drama Club grads did not get their final bows on stage and is grateful for what she hopes to be a full year on the stage.
“It’s amazing because I was so scared that for the last two and a half years of my high school experience I wouldn’t get to be back on stage,” she said. “The fact that as of September of my senior year I was back here and hopefully the rest of the year I’ll be able to perform on stage and without masks is so exciting.”
Cornelissen started performing sophomore year — you guessed it, in “Cinderella” — after having been on the stage crew for shows since seventh grade. “It was very terrifying at first because it’s very different kind of hiding in the wings than actually being on stage,” she said. “But there’s something about the thrill of being on stage and dancing and singing with everyone that really called to me. I’m so thankful I made the decision to actually try it.”
Cohen, in the role of Leaf’s Mom, has been doing school plays since first grade and “fell in love with it” early on. In high school there were three opportunities to perform — for seniors it’s four — and the students became part of the process and got to take on leadership roles in addition to character roles.
“With us it was fun to see that we could do it, obviously with help from teachers, but part of it was on us,” Cohen said. “I feel like it helps a lot, especially with time scheduling. For me I know I have to be at Drama Club from X to Y and I can plan out my day. It helps you mature to have all this stress placed upon you, and then it feels really good when you do something well and people really like it.”
After taking time to “get a feel” for high school, junior Colin Dunsky, who plays Leaf Coneybear, joined the club as a sophomore after many years of Artistree Performing Arts in Mamaroneck and Play Group Theatre in White Plains, so this is his first live high school show. The shows from last year were “different, but still fun.”
“I’m very excited because it’s a really long time since I’ve performed in front of a live audience,” he said. “I’m just excited to make laughter and see people smile.”
Senior Janmariz Deguia, who plays Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, one of the lead spellers, found the adjustment to going back onto stage easier than the adjustment to filming and Zoom shows. “Getting back on stage, there is so much anticipation and excitement for me that it was so easy,” she said. “It felt so natural.”
This will be Deguia’s Drama Club stage debut after doing virtual shows last year. Prior to that she had been performing with Young at Arts in Bronxville since middle school.
“I did a virtual production, which is different than doing auditions in person and meeting everyone in person,” she said. “They were very helpful through my audition process. Before we had our auditions the first week of school, they were helping people with monologues, their emails were open, so I was asking them all sorts of questions. They’re always available for extra help if you struggle with the music. Mr. Schmidt and Mrs. Malecki are always available to talk.”
For the virtual shows, Deguia was living with her father in Pennsylvania during the pandemic, so connecting with her peers was difficult. This year it’s been a dream come true for her.
“I cannot tell you how great it feels to be on the stage and in person,” she said. “I was just telling my friends over there that for the shows I am going to be crying and sobbing. It’s a big deal to be doing theater your entire life and have your last shows of high school. I’m so glad I get to do it here with this cast and it’s one of my favorite shows and one of my favorite roles, my dream role.”
The next generation
Prior to “Cinderella” two years ago the Drama Club held its first-ever “community outreach,” where they hosted more than 70 younger students at a breakfast and photo opportunities with the actors in costume and the elaborate stage sets, which included a pumpkin carriage and palace steps. After that “amazing event,” Malecki said they wanted to do something again this year, so they held “Be with the Bee,” one weekend for eighth graders, and last weekend for the K-5 crowd.
“They all loved [the outreach] and we wanted to continue with this,” Nova said. “The spelling bees for each group is fun and it’s a chance to see the Scarsdale High School Drama Club. It’s a chance for us to see what the little kids are up to.”
With the eighth graders, cast members did improv games and performed a nearly complete run-through of the show, while the younger kids had mini spelling bees by grade, learned choreography and the song “Goodbye” from the show, watched two numbers from the show and then got to perform on stage with the cast for their parents.
“We want those kids to eventually join our club when they get to high school,” Malecki said, noting the pandemic has had an impact on the club, which is down from 50 to 30 high schoolers.
Working with the younger students over the two weekends was rewarding for Levin.
“For me it’s really fun because especially in this town there’s not a lot of people that take the arts that seriously,” she said. “From a young age a lot of people are just introduced to sports and don’t think much about theater unless it’s something they’re naturally drawn to. It’s really fun introducing people that might normally not have thought about doing theater… as a part of their everyday lives. They find that theater is fun and something they can do and we can show off what we’re doing to a new group of people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.