Romance takes on a spooky flavor at Tarrytown Music Hall with “The Spectre Bridegroom and Other Valentine’s Ghost Stories.” The hourlong show features the classic tale “The Spectre Bridegroom” and the poem-based “Death Rides Fast,” both centered around the relationship between a woman and her phantom lover.
This unique approach to the holiday is the brainchild of Sleepy Hollow resident Peter Royston, 58, who has directed plays at the Music Hall and has been a theater educator there since 2018.
“I feel like Valentine’s Day has kind of become boring with chocolates and flowers and cards,” Royston said. “Everyone knows what’s going to happen. But I thought of this idea of bringing back the mystery and romance of the holiday through these spooky, but fun, and also romantic ghost stories.”
The show starts with “Death Rides Fast,” which is based on the work of an 18th-century German poet about a young wife who’s taken through the night on a ghostly ride by a handsome man who may be her long-lost husband, but also may be death itself.
The second story, “The Spectre Bridegroom,” also inspired by the poem, was written by “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” author and Tarrytown resident Washington Irving. As children, the two main characters were promised to be married by their families, but don’t meet until the woman’s 20th birthday. When finally they meet, the man reveals that he can’t marry her because he’s dead and a ghost. From there, the rest of the tale unfolds.
In addition to making the unorthodox choice of ghost stories for Valentine’s Day, Royston is fulfilling his campaign to stretch the imagination in his staging and play format. His recent productions — “Dracula and the Fear of Doom” in October and “Save Santa” in December — took audiences through different rooms of the Music Hall in an interactive theater experience.
“A lot of the comments that we got on the shows that we did in the fall is that people had been to the theater many times, but they were able to see the theater in new ways,” he said.
In “Death Rides Fast,” actors Caturah Brown, William Royston (Peter’s son), Todd Brown and Rik Walter, all of whom took part in Peter Royston’s fall productions, perform from the lip of the balcony of the hall. And that’s not all that’s planned for the event.
“As the actors tell the story we’re going to have a giant horse puppet that’s going to look like it’s flying over the audience right in front of the balcony,” Royston said. “We’re also going to be filming parts of ‘The Spectre Bridegroom’ in the woods and fields of the area,” he noted. That footage will be projected onto the Music Hall screen during the show.
Sleepy Hollow-based band The Sweet Vermouths will perform music written for the occasion in between the stories, and the four members of the group are also taking on small acting roles in “The Spectre Bridegroom.” More than 20 preselected community members will take the stage to read love letters from famous figures throughout history, such as former U.S. President John Adams, and 19th-century Irish writer Oscar Wilde. For the couples looking to make the most of the holiday at the theater, audiences can preorder a long-stemmed rose for the show on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
“This idea of going to the theater and not only seeing, but kind of being in these romantic stories — that’s what I was hoping for with this,” Royston said. “It’s so cold in February, and everyone wants to stay inside, and I don’t blame them. But going out to the theater and experiencing it and being in these stories I think would be a really great experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.