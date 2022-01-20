Though they have faced challenges due to the pandemic, including a back-and-forth switch from in-person to virtual, then back to in-person, the actors in the Scarsdale High School Drama Club are set to delight audiences with colorful student-directed performances of “4AM” and “Crazytown.” The in-person version will take place in the high school auditorium Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. (Sunday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. is an alternate date in case of snow) and via streaming from Jan. 28 through Jan. 30.
SHS seniors Maud Cornelissen and Janmariz Deguia co-directed “Crazytown,” a one-act comedy following a news broadcast in Crazytown, the “most messed up town in America,” which is littered with “enough subtle jokes, irony and stupidity that can make anyone laugh,” according to Cornelissen. Some highlights include someone being interrogated for being too nice, a ridiculous elementary school presidential debate and a button that can magically change any show or musical.
Cornelissen and Deguia chose “Crazytown” because of the range of different stories that gets told in less than 45 minutes. “We loved the fact that there are so many characters, because it allowed us to work with so many different talented actors,” said Cornelissen. “Crazytown” has many different roles, including reporters, children, saleswomen, TV characters, so every cast member has an opportunity to play more than one character, which is a fun experience for both the actors and the audience.
Cornelissen, who has been in the Drama Club since her sophomore year, strived to keep the environment of rehearsals “as light and fun as possible.”
“I have noticed that being kind and easygoing has allowed me to form a very good bond with my cast while still being productive. I feel that if Janmariz and I had created a more intense environment, this would not have been possible.”
“Crazytown” cast member Eimaan Bilal attested to their inclusive approach. “[My favorite parts of production] were the rehearsals because they’re always so fun, we do fun activities, and I enjoyed getting to know the cast better.”
In contrast to the carefree tone of “Crazytown,” seniors Isabelle (Izzy) Haller and Eve Rich are co-directing a one-act drama called “4AM,” which explores serious mental health issues with some comedic undertones. The play explores some teenage listeners of a 4 a.m. radio show through a series of connected scenes and monologues, as they deal with problems ranging from math tests to more serious ones of depression and self-harm.
“We chose [‘4AM’] because it emulated really important themes of today, especially with mental health,” said Rich. “But besides that, we liked how it wasn’t just a straight-up drama — it was a ‘dram-edy’ with also [some] comedic and lighthearted themes.”
Similar to Cornelissen, Rich and Haller consider the prime quality of a good director to be supportive toward the cast members. “It’s important to give criticism when necessary, but it’s important to always match that with some sort of compliment, which has created a sense of camaraderie [among the cast]. I’m glad for this, because, since there wasn’t an in-person performance, we wouldn’t get an applause from strangers, but having our cast members applaud us feels [just as] great.”
Rich said she is grateful for the opportunities directing has given her. “I think all of us have learned how much work it takes being a director. All of us have become much more appreciative of Ms. [Barbara] Malecki, who usually directs the plays and has definitely given me a new perspective on theater production and leadership as a whole.”
Student producer Taylor Levin said, “My favorite part of production is being able to see my peers create the show of their dreams as directors … [these productions] are always an amazing experience to be a part of because it gives students an opportunity to explore creative mediums they usually wouldn’t be able to.” Similarly, many other cast members expressed enjoyment for the flexibility and learning experiences the two short plays offered in comparison to longer, more professional productions.
There were some production complications due to the ongoing pandemic, such as mandatory quarantine for some cast members, an infrequent filming schedule, and the production being switched from a live to a filmed show and back again to live — which posed an especially difficult dilemma, as it made it difficult for the directors to make any final decisions, and certain aspects of the show changed depending on whether it was live or filmed. However, the student directors were able to quickly adapt to challenges, such as rehearsing in much smaller spaces, revising the script to better fit a virtual audience, and quickly restaging and re-envisioning the show for a live audience once a live audience was permitted. As a result, the play is going to be “terrific,” according to cast members.
Barbara Malecki, Drama Club advisor, applauded the directors for their efforts, saying they have been “patient, resilient and creative, all four of them!”
