Plays written by women over 40 are featured in “That’s (Not) All She Wrote,” a festival of staged readings this weekend, Oct. 1-2, presented by Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) in Ossining.
The event was conceived and produced by Lori Myers, a relatively new member of WCT.
“[WCT] is a membership organization that focuses on new plays,” Myers explained in a recent interview. “We have meetings twice a month where playwrights will submit plays they’re working on. There are playwrights and directors and actors that meet. The plays are read by the actors, and people give feedback and recommendations for improvement of the work.”
Myers, who lives in Nanuet, puts her own age as “over 40 and in the same elite club as the playwrights being celebrated in this production,” and has been involved in many creative endeavors. She has been an actor and a multigenre writer, not only of plays but also fiction, creative nonfiction and women’s fiction. “I’ve been a producer and director in Pennsylvania, so I’ve been involved in many parts of the theater,” she added.
Myers said that what sets WCT apart from other local theater groups is that at the “talkbacks” that follow performances, the playwright is brought up on stage along with the actors, and the audience can ask them questions.
Myers is taking that a step further with this festival. “What I wanted to do was have the playwrights front and center, and have them read without actors. Some of them are actors, but the majority are not. So you have these plays, written by these playwrights onstage.”
The emphasis on age was intentional. She’s on a mission to celebrate women writers “of a certain age,” who, she said, “historically have had to work harder to get past the theatrical ‘gatekeepers’ in order to get the job.”
She also belongs to an organization called Honor Roll! “It’s an advocacy group of women playwrights from all over the country over the age of 40,” Myers explained. “Women playwrights in general have a tougher time getting their work onstage and getting their work produced. And this is even more so with women playwrights over the age of 40. So I wanted to kind of replicate that in this production.”
Myers said the ages of the playwrights represented ranged from 40 to over 80. “These women playwrights, they’ve lived a life. Most of them have families. They’re experienced. Maybe they’ve had loss. So they bring into their work an experience, a different perspective and a wisdom, not only because of their gender but because of their age.”
The lineup of readings includes diverse genres, from dramas to comedies, all from the perspective of mature women. “I’m an adjunct professor at various colleges in the area,” Myers said. “My students’ experiences are limited, as opposed to someone 40, 50, 60, 70, or in their 80s, and their experiences about life, about love, about politics and the world in general. They take all that experience that’s been behind them and bring it forward.”
The readings will feature the work of nine area playwrights.
Barbara Dana, author of “What Keeps Us Going,” made her New York stage debut at age 17 and had acting roles on Broadway, off-Broadway, in film and on TV. Her first play, “War in Paramus,” was produced by Abingdon Theater Co. in New York and published in the anthology “New Playwrights: The Best Plays of 2006.” She also writes books for children and young adults.
Linda Bidwell Delaney (“Heartbreak on Board”) began writing plays more than 30 years ago. Her works have been performed at venues such as WCT, Irvington Theater, White Plains Performing Arts Center and Ridgefield Theater Barn. She has also participated in other regional venues such as the Berkshires’ WAM Theatre and Proctors Theatre in Schenectady.
Shelley Lerea, writer of “The Truth,” has belonged to WCT for 10 years, first as an actor, then as a playwright. Her ebook of short stories, “Cheese, Texting, Elevators and Other Life Dangers,” was published in 2018.
“The Newlyweds” is by Kimberly Mallory, a teacher of English at SUNY/Westchester Community College. She draws on her own experience for her plays and fiction on themes focusing on family bonds and the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity.
Carol Mark, writer of “Road Kill,” began studying playwriting under poet/playwright Tony Howarth. She credits him with the writing method of starting with one-minute plays and building on the basics.
Evelyn Mertens will read excerpts from “The Image of Women” and other plays. Her work has been performed through WCT as well as the Axial Theater in Pleasantville, the 20/20 Aery Theater Festival and the Ariana Festival, both in Garrison, and Irvington Theater.
Serena Norr (“Dr. Bob, Other”) is a writer and playwright whose playwriting class, “Let’s Make a Play,” is geared to both children and adults. Her work has been performed at WCT, White Plains Performing Arts Center, the New York City Short Play Festival and other venues across the country.
Loretta Oleck, a nominee for the Pushcart Poetry Prize and a finalist for Westchester County poet laureate, will read a monologue from “Paper Chains.” The play was selected as a semifinalist in the Gary Marshall Theater’s New Works Festival in Los Angeles and was included in the UP Theater Co.’s Renewal Reading Series in New York City.
Misha T. Sinclair is the author of “Stranger Danger’ and “You.” She is an I.T. technician by day and a playwright in her spare time.
