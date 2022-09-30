Westchester Collaborative photo

Evelyn Mertens, Linda Bidwell Delaney, Carol Mark and Barbara Dana watch Serena Norr and Kimberly Mallory rehearse Mallory’s play, “The Newlyweds.”

 Tim Lamorte Photo

Plays written by women over 40 are featured in “That’s (Not) All She Wrote,” a festival of staged readings this weekend, Oct. 1-2, presented by Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) in Ossining.

The event was conceived and produced by Lori Myers, a relatively new member of WCT.

