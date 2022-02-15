During the winter deep freeze, gardeners’ thoughts turn to spring landscaping. The Pollinator Pathway Committee has another suggestion — plan some “birdscaping” as well.
In a Zoom get-together on Jan. 12, Carol Sommerfield, chair of the Ardsley-based committee, presented statistics about bird population loss in North America and discussed how to help reverse the trend by making properties more hospitable to birds.
“When I moved to Ardsley in 1985, I remember hearing much more birds,” Sommerfeld said. “Many eastern forest birds have been in population decline. For example, 6 in 10 wood thrushes are gone.”
Since 1970, 170 million eastern forest birds have been lost, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. The Cornell researchers found that North America lost 1 in 4 birds over the past 50 years, and that the net population decrease of breeding adult birds in the U.S. and Canada since 1980 is 2.9 billion.
The reasons for the decline are complex, but not irreversible. One of the key drivers is loss of habitat, due in part to invasive vegetation. In addition, pesticides deprive birds of essential food.
“We’re starving birds by removing bugs from the infrastructure,” Sommerfield said.
Sommerfield noted that climate change has resulted in unprecedented storm activity, leading to further bird population declines. Also, feral cats and those let outside kill an estimated 2.4 billion birds annually in the U.S., according to an analysis published in the journal Nature Communications in 2013. According to the American Bird Conservancy, cats have contributed to the extinction of 63 species of birds, mammals and reptiles in the wild.
But all is not lost. “We are never going to stop development,” Sommerfield acknowledged, “but what we can do is redevelop what we’ve done, and all of this is easy.”
Homeowners with yards can remove nonnative plants and replace them with natives. The ideal birdscape offers building materials and sites for nesting, water for drinking and bathing, shelter from predators and the elements, places for birds to raise their young, and sources of food. No one tree, flower, or bush provides all these benefits to every bird.
“Landscaping should have layers,” Sommerfield explained.
Backyard birdscapes should include native trees, shrubs, vines, herbaceous plants and flowers, grasses and groundcover plants. While some birds spend much of their lives above the canopy, such as vultures, hawks and swallows, others, such as owls and woodpeckers, nest high in the trees. Jays and cardinals prefer the middle heights, while mockingbirds, bluebirds, wrens and doves occupy small trees and shrubs, which can yield berries and seeds. Some birds are more comfortable close to the ground, such as sparrows, shore birds and waders.
Vines also serve a beneficial purpose when they are native species, such as Virginia creeper. “They’re important for birds,” Sommerfield explained. “They provide protection and food.” Invasives, such as porcelain berry and sweet potato vine, can steal habitat from beneficial plants.
Sommerfield said winter is a good time to look at the landscape. “I did this and realized I was missing a lot of layers,” she said. “Think about your yard. Where do you have some gaps, and how do you fill those gaps?”
The more levels in your birdscape the more varieties of birds will appear, because each plant layer offers birds a different menu. The Ardsley Pollinator Pathway has published a guide, “Essential native plants for Birdscaping,” that features photos of plants, along with growth requirements and information about the wildlife that depends on them.
Pesticides are a major concern since birds eat insects and feed insects to their babies. Citing entomologist Douglas Tallamy, author of the bestselling book “Nature’s Best Hope,” Sommerfield said one pair of breeding chickadees must find 6,000 to 9,000 caterpillars to rear one clutch of young. That’s between 350 and 570 caterpillars a day.
But are those caterpillars safe to eat? Maybe not. Commercial pesticides kill adults and baby birds. Even if a homeowner uses natural and homemade insecticides, plants bought from a commercial nursery or big-box retailer may come pretreated with neonics, a systemic pesticide that lives in a plant for months or years, affecting anything that feeds on the plant, its nectar and seeds. Sommerfield said it’s important to ask if a plant has been treated with neonics.
“There’s an act before the New York Legislature called the Birds and Bees Protection Act,” she noted, referring to pending legislation to ban neonics.
The next two installments of the “Birdscaping” meetups will take place Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, March 16, at 8 p.m. For more information, visit ardsleypollinatorpathway.org.
