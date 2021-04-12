A starving artist Jill Krutick isn’t. A graduate of The Wharton School and NYU Stern School of Business, she spent 16 successful years in finance at Citibank and Warner Music before turning a lifelong love of painting into a second-act career.
“I was a corporate mom, waking up at the crack of dawn to take the 6:30 train to the city every day,” she said, but the self-taught impressionist, whose only formal training was at The Art Students League of New York, has since created scores of well-received contemporary abstract works exhibited throughout the U.S., and three years ago opened her own studio and gallery, Jill Krutick Fine Art in Mamaroneck. In addition to wall art pieces on a scale from small to enormous, her designs in clothing, accessories and home goods are selling briskly on Etsy.com.
Now Krutick, a Scarsdale resident for more than a decade, is sharing her gallery for the first time with 11 fellow artists from across the country who have “been on pause,” as she said, because of the pandemic.
The current show, “Waiting to Exhale,” features sculpture, photography and abstract paintings from a diverse cadre of makers who have either created while in quarantine or whose works have never before been featured in a public exhibition.
“The pandemic has proven to be a time of reflection and experimentation for artists,” she said. “I have reached a point in my art career where I want to give back to the art community and broaden my network within the art world.”
While social distancing might be a burden for some artists, others, like Colorado-based sculptor Shelly Hamill — who is among those featured in the exhibit — find the limitations liberating. Her piece, “Miss Bailey,” a mosaic dress made from hundreds of tiny ceramic tiles, was created in January 2021 while she was in quarantine.
“I used the time in isolation to be in my studio. While being alone took away the freedom to socialize, move around, hug or shake hands, experiencing my studio during that time also felt solid, real and right.”
“Golden Angel of Covid-19,” is a timely collage by photographer, mixed-media artist and art instructor Charzette Torrence, who describes her creations as “social justice art that changes our community and impacts the world.”
Krutick curated her first multi-artist venue by partnering with SHIM Art Network, an exhibition service company, and with Aspen Art Curation, one of SHIM’s exhibitor groups.
“Waiting to Exhale” will be open to the public at Jill Krutick Fine Art, 425 Mount Pleasant Ave., in Mamaroneck, Fridays and Saturdays, from April 9 through 24, noon-6 p.m. An opening reception will be held Saturday, April 10 from 3-6 p.m. Masks are required.
To enable social distancing and other COVID safety protocols, Krutick said her studio is lined with several windows, which will remain open, and there will be fans and a large air purifier running in the 1,500-square-foot gallery space. The area can accommodate up to 20 people at a time; if there is any overflow, visitors will be required to wait to enter. Anyone wishing to visit the gallery outside the posted exhibition hours may make an appointment by calling or texting 914-522-0420 or emailing: jsk@jillkrutickfineart.com. The exhibition will also be available online on Artsy.net.
Jill is a Scarsdale treasure!
