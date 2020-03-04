For millennia, humans have been drawing lines between the stars to create pictures called constellations. They navigated by them, and made up celestial characters that became part of folklore and religion. Constellations provoked heated debates between scholars and soothsayers. And through the ages, artists returned to them again and again.
A current example is 74-year-old Frances Hynes of New York City, whose “Constellation Series” of nine charcoal and pastel skyscapes is on view at the Hudson River Museum through Jan. 10, 2021.
Hynes’ first forays into stargazing began when she received a book published in 1947 called “Star Stories for Little Folks,” with illustrations of the constellations. As a mature artist in the 1980s, she traveled to upstate New York and Maine, where she spent nights outdoors gazing at the heavens, using a flashlight to consult a sky map as she searched for constellations.
Hynes’ “Constellation Series,” created in 1985-86, was inspired by some of the well-known patterns in the sky, but they’re not intended to be representational. “I don’t mean them to be completely, totally accurate in terms of the stars,” she said. “The stars were a point of departure for the drawings. My aim was to make a beautiful drawing based on the night sky and to convey some of my feelings I had when I saw that.”
Hynes’ work is generally abstract, although it’s informed by the diverse landscapes and sky views she has encountered during decades of residencies at art centers and colleges around the U.S. and abroad. Her paintings are owned by numerous museums and corporate collections. She was a founding member of Independent Studios I, an artists’ co-op in Long Island City. She earned her B.A. at St. John’s University in Queens, a master’s in art from NYU, and she has also studied at the Art Students League, in Woodstock, New York,and the Academy of Fine Arts in Florence, Italy. She has been represented since 1991 by the June Kelly Gallery in New York.
Although she has lived in Queens all her life, Hynes travels to Maine in the summer. Visiting Monhegan Island, a 1-square-mile islet off the Maine coast that is a renowned artists’ haven, she was awestruck by the night sky. “They didn’t have streetlights; they had kerosene lights. You were really in darkness,” she recalled. The stars were so dense, it was impossible to pick out individual constellations. “Here in New York, you are able to see some of the constellations, like Orion in the winter, or the Big Dipper,” she said.
Prior to starting the constellation drawings, she had been painting pictures of simple barns and New England houses. “Those, you can see combined with the stars, sometimes finding the same shapes,” she explained. “Cepheus is like a little Cape Cod house. You see in the stars triangles and all kinds of geometric shapes. It related to all the architectural shapes I was doing.”
Hynes said that what has remained constant in her work is the way she breaks up space. “I see it in the architectural works and in the constellation pieces,” she said. For example, in a piece called “Northern Cross with Barn,” Hynes explained, “the barn shape is very readable, and above it you see the Northern Cross shape. That piece to me becomes very abstract and very about shape. It’s open to interpretation — people bring their impressions and interpret it in different ways.”
Laura Vookles, HRM’s chief curator, said Hynes offered the museum a picture, which evolved into Hynes gifting two works to the museum, and then into the current show, which is in the gallery leading to the HRM Planetarium. The nine drawingswere part of a series of about 20 works. “The Brooklyn Museum has one, Central Michigan University has one, and so does a law firm in the city,” Hynes said. Except for the handful of constellation drawings that she sold, the rest of the series has been in climate-controlled storage.
“There is something magical about these drawings being hidden away all these years,” Vookles said, “I loved that they were so sort of whimsically abstract, but she is truly observant. The stars are pretty accurate.”
Marc Taylor, a stellar cartographer who ismanager of planetarium and science programs, worked with Vookles on the label copy for each drawing.
“About 100 years ago, the International Astronomical Union designated parts of the sky as particular constellations,” he said.
Taylor said it comes naturally to people to look for pictures in the sky. “We definitely pick patterns out,” he said. “That’s what an ‘asterism’ is — a pattern which is sort of obvious.” Taylor is preparing a gallery guide with information about the constellations and suggesting activities that visitors to the gallery can participate in to learn about how there can be many interpretations of different groups of stars.
As for Hynes, she is now painting the stars again, this time in oil on canvas. “They’re much more random,” she said. “I’m not thinking of any particular constellations.” Each of the paintings will have an element to “ground” it, such as a ship or a magnificent full moon.
The Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers, is open Wednesday through Sunday, noon-5 p.m., and planetarium shows are offered on Saturday and Sunday at 12:30, 2 and 3 p.m. Visit hrm.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.