Early on in the pandemic, Quaker Ridge resident Lauren Kessler took a walk around town. Meandering through Heathcote, she happened upon something unusual. “I saw a bunch of painted rocks on Lincoln Road. They looked like they were done by kids,” she said.
The discovery charmed her. “I thought it was so nice — the rocks were scattered on the street and I’d walk and see one, and I’d walk a little more and see another,” recalled Kessler, who is a jewelry designer. “They had rainbows and little sketches on them, nothing complex, but super cute. Some had messages like ‘Stay Home’ or ‘Breathe.’ It made my walk.”
Kessler kept returning to her new favorite spot, putting photos of the rocks on Instagram.
“That gave me the idea that I could paint rocks, too,” she said.
Along with her daughter Carly, 19 (who recently finished her freshman year at University of Richmond) she began painting stones in the spring. “Sometimes I paint them, and sometimes Carly paints them, but we paint a lot of them together,” Kessler said.
The aim was simple. “I hoped people’s reaction to the rocks would be the same one I had — just that it would make them a little happier during such a depressing time,” Kessler explained.
Soon, Carly and her mother identified a special place to showcase their creations: a tree in Aspen Park. “My daughter had painted a cement block and she wrote ‘Work from hope’ on it instead of ‘Work from home,’ and put it there,” Kessler said. “And every day I would paint a new rock — like an inspirational rock, and it would be arty and pretty — and I’d put one there.”
The tree that the rocks are placed under is now popularly known as the Kindness Tree. Visitors drop by to admire the collection, and sometimes to help themselves to a mini masterpiece or two. “I’ve had neighbors call me or email me and say, ‘My rock is missing!’” Kessler laughed.
In addition to leaving some rocks at the Kindness Tree, the Kesslers initially distributed others to neighboring houses. “In the beginning, like the first couple of months, I would just put them in my pocket, or we would take a backpack and we would walk around the neighborhood and put one in front of each house so that every house had one,” Kessler recalled.
One neighbor in particular, who lives across the street from Kessler, was especially pleased with the rocks. “At first, she had no idea I was painting them,” Kessler said. “She posted on Facebook a message like, ‘Whoever is doing that, thank you so much. It’s making my walks so joyful.’ So I told her it was me, and now we have a deal: I paint them and she distributes them with her son. I leave a bag at the door and they go pass them out.”
Kessler estimates she and her daughter have painted hundreds of rocks by now.
“Of course, in the beginning, we didn’t know we were all going to be home for so long,” she said. “I don’t do it every day, but there are days when I will paint for seven hours.”
To keep the supply of rocks steady, she buys bags from Home Depot — the store-bought ones “are smoother and easier to write on,” she noted.
Rock painting — Kessler uses acrylic paint — fits Kessler’s working style. “I’m a multitasker, and the rocks aren’t like a canvas, where you’re just doing one thing,” she said. “I can paint three or four at a time, and they dry and I go back to finish them. Because in the beginning I could just do basic things, and now they’re much more detailed, so it takes a while to get one right.”
Kessler said she sometimes turns to the internet for ideas on what to paint. Some of her rocks are inspirational, sporting phrases such as “Spread Love” and “Be Kind.” Others are playful, such as a group of peas toting a placard reading “Give Peas a Chance.” All are unique, colorful, and aimed at making people smile.
And they have succeeded in doing so.
“We’ve gotten the nicest emails,” said Kessler. “An older couple living around here somewhere actually wrote us a handwritten letter in the mail, saying, ‘We can’t tell you how much [these rocks] brightened our day.’”
The rocks brighten Kessler’s day, too. “I don’t have a thing that calms me down other than watching TV,” she said. “I think for me, the idea that I couldn’t work and design things … was really taking its toll because I couldn’t go to my office. I couldn’t do the thing that I was doing every day for 30 years. So this sort of took its place and now I really enjoy it.”
It’s a hobby Kessler plans to enjoy for a long time to come. “I think I’ll keep this up even after the pandemic,” she said. “Just because it’s fun.”
