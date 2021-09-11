On Sept. 11, 2001, former Scarsdale student and current artist Todd Stone transformed tragedy into art in real time as he stood painting on the roof of his Lower Manhattan apartment, bearing witness to unspeakable horrors.
Stone spent the next 20 years documenting the reconstruction and renewal of his beloved downtown Manhattan through various artistic mediums — a robust body of work currently on display at the NYC Culture Club in the World Trade Center’s Oculus, through Sept. 30.
Stone grew up in Scarsdale and was educated in the Scarsdale school system for numerous years before receiving a BFA in lithography, drawing and sculpture from the University of New Mexico in 1974.
Stone, 70, is the son of former Scarsdale mayor (1981-83) and current resident Jean Stone.
“I got a great education in the Scarsdale school system,” said Todd Stone, adding, “My mother’s service in the nonpartisan political system in Scarsdale was a role model for civic responsibility on a local level.”
In 1974, Todd Stone began painting the downtown skyline view of the World Trade Center from his Tribeca apartment.
“I practiced my art on my rooftop, opening myself up to observing and experiencing with no idea what I was going to see on the morning of 9/11,” he said via email to the Inquirer.
“The Witness work that followed is an elegy to the people who I saw murdered that day,” said Stone of his original series from 2001. “I painted throughout the day until I evacuated when 7 World Trade Center fell. The Witness series was painted downtown as the fires of the World Trade Center burned.”
“Witness” is one series in RENEWAL, Stone’s solo show at the World Trade Center’s Oculus that features more than 40 artworks in oil, watercolor and digital media. The other series is “Downtown Rising.” Together, both series document the transformation of Ground Zero and the 12 years of Stone’s tenure as an artist in residence at the World Trade Center.
The exhibit’s opening, aptly timed with the 20th anniversary of the September 11 tragedy, allows spectators to reflect on and pay tribute to the events of 9/11and the rebuilding of downtown Manhattan at the site itself.
“For the 20th anniversary, 9/11 calls us not only to remember but to reckon with the legacy of 9/11,” said Stone, whose paintings take viewers on a sobering — but ultimately inspiring and hopeful — journey from the initial attacks to the ongoing reconstruction of the World Trade Center, the building of the 9/11 Memorial, the Oculus and the WTC office towers.
A resident artist of Silverstein Properties at the World Trade Center since 2009, Stone has worked from space on the 48th floor of 7 World Trade Center, the 67th floor of 4 World Trade Center, and currently, the 71st floor of 3 World Trade Center.
In addition to oil and watercolor paintings, RENEWAL features animated digital video prints collaboratively developed with creative agency Bodega Bunnies, as well as features displayed on LED screens located in the Oculus.
“My hope is that the memorial continues to be a beacon for peace and tolerance in the world, and continues to appeal to the best aspect of people’s nature,” said Stone, founder and president of the environmental nonprofit Gallows Run Watershed Association in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and chair of the Bridgeton-Nockamixon-Tinicum Groundwater Management Committee.
Stone has been a recipient of national recognition and painting awards including a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship in Painting, State Museum of Pennsylvania Painting Award, Abbey Fund Fellowship from the National Academy of the Arts, and grants from the Puffin Foundation and Kittredge Fund. He has been an independent fiscally sponsored artist with the New York Foundation of the Arts.
Additionally, Stone’s work has been exhibited at the National September 11 Museum, Art Basel, the Museum of the City of New York, Cologne Art Fair, Neiman Gallery of Columbia University, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and at a lengthy list of other prestigious venues and galleries.
For more information about Todd Stone, visit https://www.toddstonestudio.com/.
Images of artworks featured in the September show can be viewed online at Stone’s RENEWAL viewing room, https://bit.ly/3nlDfJ9/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.