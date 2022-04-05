Unless you’ve walked full circle around a phantasmagorical, free-standing Haas Brothers sculpture, and looked at it as a crime scene investigator might, no doubt you’ve missed something.
The L.A.-based twins — Simon and Nikolai — make up the superhot, surrealist art and design duo, a current favorite of the Cooper Hewitt-Smithsonian Design Museum, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Bass in Miami and The Bunker Artspace in West Palm Beach. They often collaborate with the likes of Lady Gaga and Donatella Versace. Their new show at the Katonah Museum of Art, “Constant Carnival: The Haas Brothers in Context,” won’t disappoint in terms of sheer, soul-stirring, wonderfully weird spectacle. Think Hieronymus Bosch meets Salvador Dali meets Dr. Seuss.
The exhibition is the first to pair the Haas brothers’ sculptures and drawings alongside carnivalesque masterworks from the 16th century to the present. Like the surrealist legends in the show including Salvador Dali, Jean Miró and Niki de Saint Phalle, the Haas brothers are happiest when playfully provoking with the peculiar and altering the way viewers think about reality.
Surveying themes related to nature, sexuality, sci-fi and psychedelia, they employ a mashup of materials ranging from brass, copper, porcelain and real and faux fur to technical resins and polyurethane. The results are beautifully rendered hairy beasts, a few of which, while harmless, could be a little too naughty to cut it in a Pixar movie.
“We’d tell people, ‘There’s a little surprise back there,’” they famously teased, referencing Dolph, a long-legged hairy monster exhibited at Design Miami four years ago. Only visible from the back was a little shiny gold nut sack. Just for laughs, then? Doubtful, given that, these days, anatomy and gender identity are front and center in the national conversation. “You start with a joke, and after that [people] are engaged,” the twins explained. “It’s so basic, but also taboo.”
Taboo, in fact, is the heart and soul of the KMA show’s carnival theme. A glimpse of the rowdy revels at any annual New Orleans Mardi Gras or Carnevale celebration in Venice or Rio is a reminder. Traditionally these March holidays were tied to Catholicism and were a wild “last hurrah” before the long Lenten period of penitence and fasting. (“Carne-vale” literally means “farewell to meat.”)
As it happens, in recent weeks, the world is attempting to emerge from a long period of self-denial called COVID-19, noted Emily Handlin, curator of “Constant Carnival.” “It was just a beautiful coincidence that we’re mounting the show now,” she said. “When I joined the KMA over two years ago, the show was being discussed, but then was postponed due to COVID closures and later issues just getting the art in.” And while there’s still no shortage of bad news on the world stage, “We needed something fun and celebratory after the pandemic’s horrible period,” she added. When reality gets a little too real, surrealism can work a charm.
Parents can rest assured there’s nothing too bawdy at the KMA, Handlin clarified — at least nothing you can’t sidestep. “Kids will definitely enjoy the exhibition, and their parents who notice other things will get it on another level,” she said. There is a small, sectioned-off gallery with a wall of sculptures that she says are “a little more risqué,” explained Handlin. She called these works “just joyous, shameless celebrations of sexuality,” which will be off limits to school groups and generally governed by parental guidance.
That said, the show naturally lends itself to the museum’s popular stroller tours and kid-friendly, carnival-themed Family Days. The latter includes “Fantastical Worlds” scheduled for May 14, when artistJeila Gueramian will help young visitors create wild and imaginative creatures using surprising craft materials.
“The Haas brothers are eternally optimistic, just like their work,” said Handlin. “It starts with the titles which are usually clever puns on celebrity names. It makes the work that much more user-friendly.” It’s impossible not to warm to the show’s 4-foot-tall sheepskin, ebony and cast bronze beast, Wavy Jones (after the late, great Monkees lead singer, Davy Jones). Haas titles run the gamut from a beastie made of springbok fur and horns, named Bok Hudson,to a sheepskin and bronze chair named Drew Hairy-more. In the show one will also find Shaggy Gylenhaal, Biggy Stardust and a lanky fur and bronze Tallmala Harris. Blue Reed is composed of glass beads, wire and fiber stuffing.
“Material promiscuity” is how some critics describe the duo’s philosophy of mixed media. “There’s a remarkably broad spectrum: ceramics, bronze, glass beads, fake fur,” said Maynard Monrow, chief co-curator of The Bunker Artspace, where the Haas Brothers Jack the Lipper is currently on view. “It’s not easy to do this and definitely not easy to do well,” he added.
Handlin thinks the artists’ unrestrained use of materials stems from their mostly self-taught experience. “They grew up in an artistic family — their father was a stone carver and Simon may have been to art school — but, in general, theirs is a nonacademic, no-boundaries approach,” she said.
The artistic duo is also unabashed in blurring the lines between art and design. There’s a waiting list for Haas Brothers furniture, incense burners and candlesticks. “They make art objects that actually function, pieces you can sit on,” Monrow said. “It flies in the face of the notion that only the super-rich can buy art. Not everyone can afford a Haas sculpture, but you might be able to buy one of their fabulous stools.”
Another way they share the wealth is through collaborations, which has become a Haas brothers’ signature. In 2013, they began to work on a sculpture series called Afreaks with Monkeybiz, a South African women’s collective known for their beadwork. It was included in the Cooper Hewitt Design Triennial. The African women then branded themselves, “The Haas Sisters.”
“The Haas brothers love collaborating,” said Handlin. “It’s all a part of their art theory and their constant rethinking their own practice. They’ve recently worked on a series of Microfreaks with Lost Hills, a rural California agricultural community of largely Hispanic women. They’ve facilitated the opportunity for them to learn beadwork and now employ them for their beadwork creations.”
“What’s truly radical is that the Lost Hills artisans get a cut of the sales,” Handlin said. “And that’s how the Haas brothers bring about real social change. Besides the serious silliness of the work, it brings people together.”
What the world needs now is weird, sweet, weird — certainly the Haas brothers’ unique brand of it.
