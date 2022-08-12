It can be daunting to absorb New York City’s multitude of art galleries and museums. Looking at pieces you have no connection to or knowledge of, created by artists who may have died long ago, makes for a not-so-compelling or meaningful trip to any particular exhibit.
Now imagine you walk into a gallery and see works made by an artist you met, works you have learned about with an expert. Suddenly, the experience becomes like no other as you enjoy new levels of understanding and relatability.
Scarsdale resident Ronnit Vasserman creates experiences like this through Art Connect Group, which offers events that range from art neighborhood tours and art fair walkthroughs to studio, museum, auction house and gallery visits, often with an opportunity to meet the artist behind the work.
Vasserman, who lives in Quaker Ridge, started Art Connect Group about eight years ago by putting together a few art programs as a hobby. “Once I saw people really liked the programs I was putting out there, I kept on doing it in greater regularity, to the point that it turned into a full-time gig,” she said.
Now, her programs typically sell out in less than 24 hours. Additionally, “because people enjoyed my art program so much, they entrusted me to help them acquire art [which] became very serious as far as it turning into a real profitable business,” she said, highlighting another component of Art Connect Group, art consulting.
Vasserman recently helped the Center for Jewish Life at Princeton acquire art that is inclusive, with the goal that “any student regardless of their background would feel welcome [in the space] and at the same time I wanted either Jewish or Israeli artists to be part of that collection, because I’m all about grassroots and students getting to learn about these great artists,” she said.
Through her tours, which have taken place in various areas of Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Hamptons, and even Miami, she is “making space for art education outside of academia,” Vasserman said. She explained that those who regularly attend her programs have become extremely educated in the realm of art, specifically contemporary art, which is Vasserman’s primary focus. “We’re basically in the trenches … we’re going to the art fairs, we’re going to the museums, we’re going to the galleries, professors and artists don’t have time for this,” she continued.
While helping people find art to buy during her events, she steers them away from buying just because it would make a worthwhile investment, Vasserman said. Instead she urges them to purchase a piece because they connect with it.
“I just love bringing people to all these trendy art neighborhoods where young artists are working in DUMBO, Greenpoint, Crown Heights and Williamsburg, and I just want my clients to fall in love,” she said. “There’s just something about art, kind of like when you meet someone, and you fall in love ... It’s just a connection and I’m so happy when that happens because then you bring it to your home and end up living with these items that you love,” Vasserman said.
An important concept painted onto Vasserman’s agenda is focusing on art by living artists. That affords her groups a chance to meet the artists and hear their stories, which Vasserman said she deeply values. “It’s always about learning about different cultures and different issues that people have in the countries they’re from … I enjoy bringing that to the surface,” she said.
There is also a financial aspect of working with living artists that Vasserman values. “There are so many artists who are hustling. Why would I support a dead artist and buy a dead artist’s work when I can help so many artists who have bills to pay?” she said.
Vasserman said financial uncertainty made her hesitant to go into the art industry, despite having a degree in fine arts and art history. “Initially I just wanted to make a living, I wanted to be independent, and I didn’t believe I could do it through art … I wasn’t really ready for that hustle,” she said.
But years later, after a career in investment banking, Vasserman made the leap: “I’m going to try it and I’m just going to take a few steps,” she told herself at the start. “Every journey begins with a few steps. It’s this idea of you always end up doing what you initially wanted,” she said.
Vasserman places emphasis on identity and current issues within her tours. She focuses on art created by marginalized groups or individuals whose works “have not been included in museums and galleries for centuries.”
“I want to help in that process of making their works and their stories known,” she said.
Vasserman is also interested in art that examines climate change or immigration. Recently, she led a tour of a gallery of a Ukrainian artist. “I don’t think people would have listened a year ago … But now we’re intrigued, we want to hear their stories through art,” she said.
Focusing on the intersection of art and current events has brought her success, she said, because “I really see [art] as therapy. I feel like it’s just another way for us to absorb the world that we’re living in … a way to process everything that we’re going through but through art.”
Vasserman also attributes her success partly to filling “this great need to process things in a very cultured manner,” she said.
While the pandemic impacted Art Connect Group, it did not break the business. During the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, Vasserman, like so many others, had to cancel her events. “I was like ‘holy smokes,’ I didn’t realize how social my business was, that it’s all about the interaction with people,” she said.
Vasserman pivoted to hold about five art lectures on Zoom each week, which led to a silver lining of the pandemic. She predicted that one in 10 women in the tri-state area have been exposed to her art programs in some capacity, largely because of the accessibility of Zoom. She said her goal all along was to expand her reach with Art Connect Group, “and that’s definitely something that COVID did for me because of Zoom. The people who know me have crossed borders and have crossed continents,” she said.
In fact, there have been a few times when politicians have emailed her telling her they attended one of her Zooms and thoroughly enjoyed it, she said.
The pandemic also made coming back to in-person programming much more special for Vasserman and her fellow art lovers. “When I first resumed my in-person tours after COVID, I was like a broken record. I would just tell everyone at the beginning of each tour it doesn’t even matter what we see, you’re all so happy to be with each other and do something in person,” she said.
Besides educating people and bringing them to the hottest art spots, “I want to heal people through art,” Vasserman said. “I want them to feel good about themselves on many levels. I always joke that an art tour is better than a spa day. It’s better than a therapy session. There’s something going on by viewing art. By walking, by learning about people’s back stories and also, especially today, it gives people an opportunity to come together.”
Vasserman painted a picture of what she hopes for the future of Art Connect Group. “I think I’m going to push the agenda of doing more ambitious events like [visiting] Marfa, Texas, or day trips in Boston or Philadelphia or other states. … Even in Israel, I’ve been wanting to do that as well for a while,” she said.
Having turned a hobby into a meaningful pursuit, Vasserman is a big believer that “if you’re passionate about something, it’s going to work out because you don’t even feel like you’re working … because you love what you do so much. But it really comes down to persistency and consistency, and a passion, and it will work out,” she said.
Despite having completed many group events over the past eight years, Vasserman said she has trouble picking out her masterpiece. “I don’t have any favorite children … I really feel like all the programs are so special in their own way,” she said.
