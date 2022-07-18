A collection of prints and negatives documenting Scarsdale and Edgemont history taken by Ira Toff were displayed at the Seely Place Centennial June 3. The event, which celebrated the centennial of Seely Place Elementary School, also marked the Westchester County Historical Society’s push toward digitizing the Ira N. Toff Collection.
Born on Valentine’s Day in 1912, Ira Toff was a “lifelong New Yorker,” said his daughter Nancy. For 46 years, from 1957 to 1981, he worked as an educator in New York public schools at P.S. 169 in Queens. He moved to Edgemont with his wife, Ruth, in 1954, where he would serve the community in many ways, but especially through his love of photography.
“He started photographing the Greenville Fire Department fires, and they said, ‘You can’t do this unless you are a member of the volunteer fire company for insurance reasons,’” Ruth Toff said. He became a member of the Greenville Volunteer Fire Co. and, before long, was its president. He even ran for and won several elections as Greenville fire commissioner.
In 1981, Toff retired from the New York City school system, then switched gears to take courses on photography at SUNY Purchase and the International Center of Photography, where he learned the technical side of photography.
“He did all his own developing and printing until the very end of his career,” Nancy said. “He loved doing the printing. He really slaved over the enlarger to get things just right. He would make multiple prints until he got things the way he wanted them. He was quite the perfectionist about that.”
Even after he retired from the New York City school system Toff maintained a love for teaching, his daughter explained.
“He loved teaching kids photography, so he taught in the Edgemont [elementary] schools,” she said. “He taught kids how to take pictures and then to develop them …”
Since he was “something of a kid himself, he loved it. He loved working with children,” Nancy said.
Toff also became a lead photographer for The Scarsdale Inquirer between 1981 and 2005. During that time, he established himself as a fixture in the community.
“People kind of took care of him in his older years and made sure that he was OK because he would be out on a football field running up and down, even in his 80s and 90s,” Nancy said. “Occasionally he would get knocked over because [the players] would go out of bounds and he was in the way. They would pick him up and — keep going.”
Toff passed away in 2008. In 2012, his wife and daughter donated his collection of prints and negatives to the Westchester County Historical Society. The vast collection touches on many aspects of life in Edgemont and Scarsdale during a 25-year span.
“It’s a wonderful collection, because it covers the schools [and] there’s fire department [images]” all mixed in with many other images of Scarsdale as well,” Nancy said. “It is just a really great slice of life. It is particularly strong on music and on sports.”
Nancy said she has found utility in the photographs, something she hopes the wider community can find as well. She is publishing a book called “Suburbs, A Very Short Introduction,” as part of a “Very Short Introductions” series she edits for Oxford University Press. “We needed a picture to show why people move to the suburbs — good schools and athletic fields and all that. And so we used one of [Ira’s] pictures in that. It’ll be out in the fall … That’s exactly the kind of use [for his photos] I want to see.”
Another person who values Toff’s photographs is Dylan Pyne, chair of the Edgemont Historical Society and a curator for the photo exhibit at the Seely Place Centennial.
“As part of the event, we curated a photo exhibit of snapshots and images from Seely Place over the past 100 years,” he said. “There were probably 40 photos in the exhibit, and the vast majority came from the Ira Toff collection.”
Pyne spoke of the future of the exhibit, which is still on display at the Seely Place Elementary School.
“[From] my understanding from speaking to the principal of Seely Place, the idea is for the exhibit to be permanent. The opening was at the Seely Place Centennial, but it will now become a fixture of the building,” Pyne said.
There’s also a plan to digitize the photos, which Pyne says is very early in the process.
“We’re speaking with the Westchester [County] Historical Society to determine what it would take to digitize that collection — what grants or what other organizations we can partner with to make that happen,” he said. “If [the collection] were digitized, it would allow people to get a sense of what the community was like during that 25-year span.”
The Scarsdale Historical Society has worked to digitize The Scarsdale Inquirer through 1977. Pyne believes digitizing Toff’s photographs would help fill part of the post-1977 gap.
“Ira was ever-present in Westchester, even beyond Scarsdale and Edgemont,” he said, adding, “His images have cultural and historical relevance, as a snapshot in time during those years.”
Digitizing the photos would also immortalize Toff’s legacy in the communities he photographed, which continues in Scarsdale and Edgemont to this day. “I see people in Edgemont now, people that I don’t even know myself or don’t know that well, and they’ll say, ‘Oh, we remember your father. He was so wonderful. We loved having him take the photos,’ and, ‘Oh, your father took pictures of my kids doing …’ whatever they did, playing football or whatever. So they have very fond memories of him,” Nancy said.
A major part of Toff’s impact came from his generosity and drive.
“It’s very gratifying that people remember him so fondly and say, ‘I still have those pictures he gave me because he also was very generous about making prints for people and giving them copies,’” Nancy said. “Even to our dentist he gave a picture. Every time I go to the dentist, I see his picture on the wall of his office, which he had beautifully framed. So that’s very gratifying.”
“This was a whole second career because he retired at 70,” Nancy said. “And he worked until he was 94, which is pretty remarkable.”
