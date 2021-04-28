After months of pandemic-related delays, Scarsdale Public Library is finally able to organize events to celebrate the reopening of its renovated building at 54 Olmsted Road, and welcome the community into the new space.
The first public event is an art show, HINDSIGHT is 20/20, featuring local artists and writers whose work has been affected by the pandemic. They will discuss what they painted, photographed, designed and wrote on May 11 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Patrons can register for the artist talk at https://bit.ly/2QzQxDy and a recording will be available for those who are unable to attend.
A joint program between the Friends of the Scarsdale Library (FOSL) and the library’s board of trustees, HINDSIGHT is 20/20 celebrates an all-female artist lineup. The brightly colored yarn artwork in front of the SPL, called Knit Together, by Tanya Singer and Sarah Divi, along with Simone Kestelman’s sculptures, The Keepers, as well as her bed of ceramic poppies have been enlivening the library campus since the winter. The rest of the show will be installed at the end of April, and will feature work by Sharon Draghi, Bonnie Jill Emanuel, Marnie Gelfman, Doreen Hendley, Renee Levine, Tracy McCarthy, Robyn Miller and Andi Schreiber.
HINDSIGHT is 20/20 is intended to present a visual story of the community’s creative response to the pandemic and how Scarsdalians have come together to support those within and outside our village during these extraordinary times. The multidisciplinary exhibition features artists and contributors working in a range of media, including painting, sculpture, works on paper, photography, fiber and the written word.
The virtual opening for HINDSIGHT is 20/20 is a part of the festivities surrounding the gradual reopening of the Scarsdale Public Library. An invitation-only ribbon cutting will take place May 7 and will be viewable via the library’s Facebook page.
Tours of the exhibit will be given during a Love Our Library Spring Celebration on May 15, and residents who visit the library in-person will be able to view the exhibit on their own starting May 1.
For updates on the library’s reopening events, visit scarsdalelibrary.org, follow the library on Facebook and Instagram and/or subscribe to the library’s newsletters.
