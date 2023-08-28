Displaying a deep reverence for nature that can be seen through his artistic ingenuity, Wu Chi-Tsung’s most recent body of work called the “Cyano-Collage Series” brings a fresh perspective to “shan shui,” an ancient style of art that depicts mountain-water landscapes. His series is featured in “Wu Chi-Tsung: Synchronicity,” the main current exhibition at the Katonah Museum of Art.
The 42-year-old artist, born in Taipei, Taiwan, is known for his practice of creating collage-style art, employing what is called the cyanotype process, a photographic printing technique that produces blue prints using coated paper and light. The resulting reinterpretations of traditional Chinese ink landscape paintings are comprised of these crumpled prints.
They are “striking and sublime,” according to Michelle Yun Mapplethorpe, the exhibition’s curator and executive director of KMA.
“Some of them are 10 feet long — and they are so seamlessly done that they don’t look like collage. It is really a very profound experience and it feels like you are really immersed in these beautiful images that are evocative of seascapes or mountainscapes, but are quite abstract,” she said. “You kind of go in between figuration and abstraction.”
The museum director, who has been following the work of Wu for many years, explained that his style is one that serves as a bridge for audiences who may not have an interest in contemporary Asian art, or perhaps are unfamiliar with Chinese painting genres.
Wu, formally trained in classical calligraphy, brush painting, drawing and watercolor, has evolved and emerged as a bold innovator for his creativity, vision and expression of the Eastern aesthetic. His works have been shown in Asia, Europe and New York.
“He is really a global artist,” Yun Mapplethorpe remarked. “The cyanotype collages are so technically masterful.”
“Synchronicity” opened July 9 and runs through Oct. 1.
To offer a counterpoint to Wu’s art, select works in the exhibition are displayed alongside examples of traditional Chinese ink paintings. The juxtaposition serves to inform and enrich the viewer’s appreciation of his radical and experimental approach.
In addition, the museum’s galleries showcase other inventive mediums used by the artist, like photography, mixed media and video, which explore his unique take on the natural world, including an immersive and interactive installation called “Dust.”
That work is described by Art Basel, a global fine art platform, as “a camera installed in a darkened space, facing a projector positioned at the opposite end of the room; an object is suspended from the ceiling, partially blocking its light — via live feed, the camera focuses on this suspended object and the halo effect created by the dust in the room — which is magnified onto the wall behind the camera.” Viewers can contemplate the images of swirling dust that mimic infinite galaxies.
Another exhibition highlight, “Landscape in the Mist,” is an entrancing video compilation portraying a landscape that comes to life, one that has echoes of Chinese ink depictions of long ago. It “alludes to the idea of reading a Chinese landscape painting as a cinematic experience,” said Yun Mapplethorpe. “With traditional hand scrolls, the viewer’s body physically interacts with the scrolls that you look at incrementally, so you are experiencing them through time and space,” she added.
Yun Mapplethorpe first met Wu and had a studio visit with him during a research trip to Taipei in November 2016 in her capacity as senior curator of modern and contemporary art at the Asia Society Museum.
“At that time, the artist was just beginning to work with cyanotypes and I saw some of his early experiments with the medium,” she recalled by email this week. “I continued to follow Chi-Tsung’s practice over the years and have been impressed by the level of sophistication and innovation that he has brought to his work. This is the first time that I have shown his work in an exhibition, and I am proud that the KMA is presenting the artist’s first solo museum exhibition.
“I thought that it would be a nice benchmark for the KMA, which has been very effective at identifying artists early on in their careers; several have received significant recognition with us,” she also said, adding, “We have been very pleased with the overwhelmingly positive response to the exhibition received so far.”
Yun Mapplethorpe was appointed KMA executive director in May and this is the first exhibition she has curated for the museum. Previously, she was vice president for global artistic programs and director of the Asia Society Museum.
KMA is organizing several special events in conjunction with this exhibition. On Thursday, Sept. 21, Yun Mapplethorpe will lead a panel discussion titled, “Clouds Stretching for a Thousand Miles: The Influence of Chinese Landscape Painting in Contemporary Art.” Panel members will be independent curator Susan L. Beningson, and artist, curator and art historian Arnold Chang. The event will start at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.