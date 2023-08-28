LS-painter-WCT-71-Cyano-Collage-168,-2023.jpg
Displaying a deep reverence for nature that can be seen through his artistic ingenuity, Wu Chi-Tsung’s most recent body of work called the “Cyano-Collage Series” brings a fresh perspective to “shan shui,” an ancient style of art that depicts mountain-water landscapes. His series is featured in “Wu Chi-Tsung: Synchronicity,” the main current exhibition at the Katonah Museum of Art.

The 42-year-old artist, born in Taipei, Taiwan, is known for his practice of creating collage-style art, employing what is called the cyanotype process, a photographic printing technique that produces blue prints using coated paper and light. The resulting reinterpretations of traditional Chinese ink landscape paintings are comprised of these crumpled prints.

