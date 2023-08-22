Local artist widens his creative horizons in upcoming showcase

Abbott Stillman

 Steve Benisty photo

Scarsdale-based artist/architect Abbott Stillman began painting decades ago without intending to showcase his work beyond a small circle of family and friends. But his artistic creations will have a much wider audience this month as part of a group exhibition at Georges Bergès Gallery in Soho.

Stillman’s creative endeavors evolved in parallel with his roles as an investor/executive and real estate developer, who contributed significantly to notable projects, including the development of Kiawah Island near Charleston, South Carolina, and the creation of innovative buildings like Three Lincoln Center in New York and 1110 Vermont Ave. in Washington, D.C.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.