Local artist widens his creative horizons in upcoming showcase

Scarsdale-based artist/architect Abbott Stillman began painting decades ago without intending to showcase his work beyond a small circle of family and friends. But his artistic creations will have a much wider audience this month as part of a group exhibition at Georges Bergès Gallery in Soho.
Stillman’s creative endeavors evolved in parallel with his roles as an investor/executive and real estate developer, who contributed significantly to notable projects, including the development of Kiawah Island near Charleston, South Carolina, and the creation of innovative buildings like Three Lincoln Center in New York and 1110 Vermont Ave. in Washington, D.C.
Beyond his success in real estate and investment, Stillman's heart was in the arts. His architectural training from MIT's School of Architecture and Planning and his involvement in designing buildings influenced his approach to painting. His works display a profound sense of color and structure, reflecting a quest for harmony. On his website, Stillman states, “I feel comfortable working with different approaches to the canvas so I’m not sure there’s a clear through-line that can be easily traced. … I’m looking for harmony and balance through the use of color and structure. In Judaism, there’s what is known as ‘tikkun olam,’ an obligation to try to repair a fractured world. I strive to do that.”
Stillman, who has lived with his family in Scarsdale for 39 years, acknowledges that he's had “a very fortunate life,” and adds that he is “aware of how fortunate all of us are to have beaten almost infinite odds against our having this human experience in between our eternities as stardust.”
“I know that harmony and balance are not in accord with the current zeitgeist, but it’s what I feel compelled to paint,” he states. “In the end, the essence of my process is that I let the paint and the canvas tell me what to paint. When I’m doing my best work, it feels like it’s coming through me, instead of from me.”
In the 1990s, Stillman's artistic evolution led him to abstract painting, allowing him to communicate the spirit of his work more effectively. His artworks resonate with a profound layering technique, harnessing the power of materials to evoke unique effects. Amid today's evolving artistic landscape, Stillman stands as a beacon of harmony, challenging viewers' perceptions while inviting them to find a sense of balance within his creations.
According to Stillman, the idea for the gallery show came from an acquaintance who had admired his work and reached out to the gallery. The gallerist then arranged to view Stillman’s paintings and further decided that he wanted to represent the artist and to feature a number of his paintings at the gallery. Most of the artists represented in the group show in Soho will have two or three paintings exhibited, except for Stillman, who has seven or eight pieces, four of which have already sold. In addition to Stillman, the upcoming showcase will feature artist Tom Lieber, whose work is in the permanent collections of the Tate Museum in London and the Guggenheim and MoMA in New York. The group exhibition is on view through Sept. 3 at the Georges Bergès Gallery, which hosted an opening reception Aug. 17.
"After many years of having only shared my art with family and friends, I'm pleased to reach a wider audience. But it's sometimes hard to see paintings sold because parting with them is quite bittersweet; so much of you goes into each one,” Stillman said. “Nonetheless, I know it is a privilege to have a Soho-based gallery (with a sister gallery in Berlin) want to represent you when many thousands of artists would give anything to be in this position, so I'm grateful for the opportunity."
Despite his notable accomplishments, Stillman's journey isn't solely about his artistic pursuits. He's played influential roles in organizations like Community Access, The New Group, Union College and the Vero Beach Museum of Art. His passion for nurturing communities and creating connections aligns seamlessly with his commitment to creating harmony in his art.
Stillman's artistic journey, fueled by a unique combination of influences and experiences, reminds his audience of the profound impact of harmony and balance in a world filled with chaos. Through his art, he invites them to see beyond the surface and find the underlying connection that unites us all.
