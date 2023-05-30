LS-Dilmaghani_Dennis_2_Architectural-Dream.jpg

Architectural Dream by Dennis Dilmaghani of Scarsdale and Purchase

The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, is hosting “The 47th Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a juried selection of photographs by Ground Glass members, through Saturday, June 10, at The Rye Arts Center Gallery. A wide range of photographic styles and subject matter in black and white, and color images, create a very diverse exhibit.

A portion of the exhibit will be devoted to the display of juror selects and honorable mentions from the 2nd Annual Ground Glass Student Photography Invitational. The invitational includes students from high schools in the Westchester/Fairfield County area.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.