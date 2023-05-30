The Ground Glass, a Westchester-based association of photographers, is hosting “The 47th Annual Ground Glass Exhibition,” a juried selection of photographs by Ground Glass members, through Saturday, June 10, at The Rye Arts Center Gallery. A wide range of photographic styles and subject matter in black and white, and color images, create a very diverse exhibit.
A portion of the exhibit will be devoted to the display of juror selects and honorable mentions from the 2nd Annual Ground Glass Student Photography Invitational. The invitational includes students from high schools in the Westchester/Fairfield County area.
Marilyn Symmes, a New York City-based curator with expertise in prints, drawings and photographs, served as the juror for the 47th annual exhibit. She was the graphic arts curator for collections at the Toledo Museum of Art, Cooper Hewitt/Smithsonian Design Museum and the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University. She has managed collections with photographs by Julia Margaret Cameron, Eugène Atget, Ansel Adams, Berenice Abbott and Andy Warhol.
Symmes said, “It takes the artist’s eye to enhance our visual experience of the world. This exhibition displays captivating photographs that exemplify one (or more) of these three themes: Striking abstractions of light and dark; Discovering structural patterns in nature or the built environment; Encountering the unexpected in the theater of daily life.”
The Ground Glass, founded in 1975, is an independent association dedicated to promoting the practice and appreciation of fine art photography in Westchester and Fairfield counties. It serves as a forum for photographers to express ideas, share technical information and participate in juried exhibitions. The group also addresses issues concerning photography through lectures, demonstrations and workshops.
The Ground Glass currently conducts its monthly meetings both in person at The Rye Arts Center and via Zoom sessions on the second Wednesday of the month, September through June, at 7:30 p.m.
Nonmembers are welcome and may request a guest pass via the contact link on the Ground Glass website, thegroundglass.org.
Membership and constituency of the Ground Glass group includes photographers from Scarsdale, Mamaroneck and Greenburgh, Armonk, Bedford, Katonah, Briarcliff, Bronxville, Chappaqua, Cortlandt, Eastchester, Harrison, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, Lewisboro, Larchmont, Mount Pleasant, Mt Kisco, New Rochelle, North Salem, Ossining, Peekskill, Pelham, Pleasantville, Port Chester, Pound Ridge, Rye, Somers, South Salem, Tarrytown, White Plains, Yonkers and Yorktown.
Members and constituents from Connecticut reside in Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Old Greenwich, Riverside, Rowayton, Stamford, Westport and Wilton.
The 47th Annual Ground Glass Photography Exhibit is open to the public free of charge through Saturday, June 10, at The Rye Arts Center Gallery, 51 Milton Road, Rye; 914-967-0700; ryeartscenter.org.
