Group exhibition reflects high hopes for the year ahead
Madelyn Jordon Fine Art in Scarsdale is delighted to present “Art Now: A Multiplicity of Ideas,” a group exhibition that will run through Feb. 26.
“As we step into this new year, we have high hopes for an improving and bright new year ahead. It is our joy to introduce new art and artists, to inspire and entice,” said gallery owner Madelyn Jordon in a press release.
The show features works by David Kimball Anderson, Carol Bouyoucos, Deborah Buck, Katharine Dufault, Adam Handler, Wosene Worke Kosrof, Linda Nisselson, Kate Roebuck and Scarsdale resident Roohi Saleem.
These 10 artists — all from the Westchester/Hudson Valley/New York City area — are ones whose art “we have admired but never exhibited,” said Jordon, and their works are exhibited alongside works from several of the gallery’s represented artists.
The works included are both “abstract and figurative” — spanning from painting to sculpture to photography — highlighting each artists’ individual approach toward expression and communication.
Scarsdale artist Saleem’s abstracted narratives on canvas are “animated by her innate sensitivity and concern for human conditions and emotions.” Blurring the lines between abstraction and figuration, Carol Bouyoucos uses her iPhone to shoot and manipulate photographs of landscapes and portraiture, weaving historical imagery into narratives that imbue a sense of nostalgia and appreciation for nature. Her meticulous photomontages are open-ended experiments into image making.
Deborah Buck works in pastels, acrylic paint and other materials to explore the chemistry between surrealism and abstraction. Her sense of humor, absurdity and childlike fascination with the darker side of fairy tales lend a strong narrative sense to her practice.
Katharine Dufault’s unique yet familiar landscapes spark curiosity, expressed through thick, delicate brush strokes, and wiped or poured paint, resulting in opaque and translucent areas in which the pigment has been allowed to bleed or drip down the canvas.
Seasoned Westchester artist Linda Nisselson works primarily in abstraction, transforming emotions influenced by locations and natural surroundings into lyrical canvases of intense color and balanced forms.
Finding inspiration in pattern and texture, Kate Roebuck’s organic linework and neutral color palette offer works with an unconventional yet rhythmic balance of playfulness and precision, adding a contemporary and youthful identity to her forms.
Gallery artists Adam Handler and Wosene Worke Kosrof are particularly concerned with the power and vibrancy of color to create semi-abstract works brimming with energy and life while David Kimball Anderson’s floral still-life sculptures reinforce his lifelong pursuit of merging his spiritual practice with his nature-based artwork.
Altogether, this group exhibition showcases “the diverse bonds shared between artists and their communities, giving viewers a chance to explore these intimate connections,” Jordon stated.
Face masks are required to enter the gallery.
For more information, contact Madelyn Jordon at 914-723-8738 or info@madelynjordonfineart.com
