“Happy Birthday!” by Beverly Shipko image

“Happy Birthday!” by Beverly Shipko

 Contributed Photo

Anyone with a sweet tooth would do well to visit the new One Martine Gallery in White Plains starting Oct. 6.

In an exhibit called “Food for Thought,” artist Beverly Shipko is showing 20 paintings and prints, 19 of which depict desserts ranging from the ubiquitous Oreo cookie to strawberry cheesecake. The “Sesame Street” song lyric, “One of these things is not like the others,” applies to the 20th painting: the jewel-toned “Stew Leonard’s Vegetable Platter.”

