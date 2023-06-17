LS-artist-Batman-20x15-Watercolor-by-Miriam-Schulman.png

Batman watercolor by Miriam Schulman

Former Scarsdale resident and accomplished author Miriam Schulman defies the belief that artists cannot achieve financial stability through their art. In her latest narrative, “Artpreneur: The Step-by-Step Guide to Making a Sustainable Living from Your Creativity,” Schulman challenges this notion head-on. The book “Artpreneur” combines elements of narrative nonfiction with practical guidance. Approximately 30% of its content delves into personal stories, while the remaining sections provide valuable insights to help creatives establish a sustainable career by monetizing their art. Since its release in January, the book has garnered exceptional success, selling over 5,000 copies and accumulating an impressive 132 ratings on Amazon, all averaging 4.8 stars.

The book’s purpose is to provide practical steps and inspire artists of all types. Schulman, who lived for 25 years in the Greenacres section of Scarsdale and raised her two children with her husband Ron, remarked, “Whether you’re a musician, photographer, painter, writer, dancer, singer, or any other creative with aspirations of making a living from your art, this is the perfect time to turn your creative ideas into a sustainable business. With gatekeepers no longer controlling the market, anyone with a laptop and a dream can make a living from their creativity.” 

LS-artist-Miriam-Schulman.png

Miriam Schulman

