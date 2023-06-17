Former Scarsdale resident and accomplished author Miriam Schulman defies the belief that artists cannot achieve financial stability through their art. In her latest narrative, “Artpreneur: The Step-by-Step Guide to Making a Sustainable Living from Your Creativity,” Schulman challenges this notion head-on. The book “Artpreneur” combines elements of narrative nonfiction with practical guidance. Approximately 30% of its content delves into personal stories, while the remaining sections provide valuable insights to help creatives establish a sustainable career by monetizing their art. Since its release in January, the book has garnered exceptional success, selling over 5,000 copies and accumulating an impressive 132 ratings on Amazon, all averaging 4.8 stars.
The book’s purpose is to provide practical steps and inspire artists of all types. Schulman, who lived for 25 years in the Greenacres section of Scarsdale and raised her two children with her husband Ron, remarked, “Whether you’re a musician, photographer, painter, writer, dancer, singer, or any other creative with aspirations of making a living from your art, this is the perfect time to turn your creative ideas into a sustainable business. With gatekeepers no longer controlling the market, anyone with a laptop and a dream can make a living from their creativity.”
With this idea, so began the writing of her book. Schulman’s narrative is the ultimate sales and marketing guidebook tailored specifically for artists seeking to thrive through their endeavors. Within the pages, readers discover an abundance of inspiration and actionable strategies to establish one’s brand, conquer the challenges of the “starving artist” mentality, and achieve a sustainable stream of art sales. Irrespective of the nature of your artistic expression, this definitive playbook will equip you with the essential tools to transform your passion into a profitable profession.
“‘Artpreneur’ will give you everything you need to make your art career profitable, successful and personally rewarding,” said Jo Packham, editor-in-chief of the Women Create magazine series. After 20 years of selling art as well as coaching other artists, Schulman knows that “now is the time to leave the rat race and pursue your highest dreams. Don’t wait for a sign from the universe to gamble on yourself.”
Although a successful artist now,Schulman wasn’t always on this desired track. “Ever since the fourth grade I wanted to be an artist, but didn’t believe I could make a living at it,” she shared. “Although I studied art history in college, I ended up taking the practical route, pursuing a career in finance. I loved the income and lifestyle but felt disconnected from my life’s purpose. I was commuting from my Greenacres home when 9/11 happened and at that moment I knew I couldn’t go back to that world.”
With art always in her mind, Schulman still didn’t believe she could make a career out of it. At first, she painted on the side and taught Pilates. “While working for the gym, I was introduced to selling strategies to sell personal training packages. It was then that I had my ‘Aha!’ moment and realized that these time-tested selling strategies could be used to sell anything. Including art. That’s when I leaned into my art full time.”
Her career slowly kicked off with a “love affair” with portraits. “I painted my son in his Batman costume and he loved it so much. He was so proud of it that he invited his friends over to look at it.” From there it was a domino effect: “Those kids told their parents, and pretty soon I was painting my son’s friends, then more people saw those portraits and asked me for commissions … and a portrait business was born!”
By combining left-brain traditional marketing methods with the tools to build a confident mindset, Schulman motivates her audience to “take charge of your destiny, and create a clear path for success.” In her podcast “Inspiration Place,”Schulman breaks down the five core elements in the “Passion to Profit” planning framework to help artists develop their businesses — enabling individuals to possess the time and freedom required to pursue their passions wholeheartedly. The components encompassed are:
Prospecting: Build an audience who want what you’ve got and are prepared to pay top dollar.
Production: Draw attention to your creations by embracing your authenticity.
Productivity: Create work-life balance.
Promotion: Attract collectors in an authentic and non-sales way.
Pricing: Price your art, products, or services based on cutting-edge research that explains buyer psychology.
At its heart, the book “Artpreneur” is a self-development book in disguise as a business book for creatives that blends positive psychology and basic marketing principles with the practicalities of being an artist. Schulman’s approach includes an elaboration of the tried and true success principles by setting and managing your goals as well as the very important mindset check-ins. At the end of the day, these crucial check-in exercises help artists identify and challenge the “forces” that sabotage success. “Artpreneur” not only serves our artistic endeavors but its maxims can be applied to all areas of life.
Schulman added her “career didn’t happen by accident or overnight, it was fate. Over the last 20 years, I’ve built a multiple six-figure art business. Now, I help all artists develop their skills and grow just as I did.”
Today her art and story have been featured in major publications including Forbes, What Women Create, The New York Times, Art of Man and Art Journaling Magazine as well as on NBC’s “Parenthood” and the Amazon series “Hunters” with Al Pacino.
“Whether it’s words for the stage, paint on the canvas, or music for the soul, art gives our lives meaning. Artists show the world, through their poems, pictures, notes and dance, that there’s hope. Some of the most beloved art has risen from the ashes of world wars, nuclear bombs, genocide and other tragedies,” Schulman said, adding her view that “Artists are part of the healing that the world needs — from both its personal and collective traumas.”
With that in mind, Schulman hopes to aid the many artists who are both confused and overwhelmed with “too much conflicting advice and no idea about where to start — for they infuse our world with all things good,” and remind her of her own beginnings.
