Artists in all fields felt deeply the effects of the pandemic last year. Some had to deal with loss of jobs and opportunities; others felt empty of inspiration and energy to create. Finally, artists like Scarsdale resident Simone Kestelman used their art to bring solace, color and hope to the community.
Last summer, Kestelman started a project dubbed #ResiliART, installing sculptures in 17 different front yards in Scarsdale. She created an itinerary for walkers, runners and cyclists who took over the streets during the lockdown months. Her sculptures of guardians and ceramic flowers wanted to remind the community that inner strength and beauty are the best weapons against difficult times. And of course it made residents’ walks around town much more pleasant.
Kestelman is repeating the project this summer with a new series of installations, now titled #RestART. This time, her works are distributed over 20 front yards around town.
Adding a creative twist, Kestelman partnered with Scarsdale writer Ines Rodrigues, who created a poem especially for the event.
Reflecting on this moment in time when people are gathering strength to go out again, to restart their lives, Rodrigues said, “We should restart with an eye in the lessons learned over the last year. The pandemic was a time of reflection and sadness, but an invaluable opportunity for us to change our behavior towards the planet and also towards each other.”
Talking about the new guardians and flowers that are part of #RestART, Kestelman said, “I make outdoor art because I want my art to be free, vulnerable and strong, all at the same time. I also want my art to change with the seasons, just like we do.”
She said she also loves to produce beautiful things that won’t be hidden from everyone’s eyes. “Anyone can experience outdoor art and feel something, regardless their age, background and skills,” said Kestelman, who’s fascinated by the possibilities of glass and chose this material for the warriors sculptures.
She also acknowledges the help of Scarsdale resident Sherman Lee, who was an intern in her studio years ago. Lee is now a senior at Parsons School of Design, graduating next year as a BFA in product design.
“Lee is very talented and, since we met, he participates in all my projects, working on visual art. He creates the maps, apps and all visual resources,” added Kestelman.
#RestART
Open the doors,
The windows
Open your eyes
The sky, wide
The sun
Yellow circle, warm
The moon
White circle, dream
In the morning watch the seagulls
Looping above the ocean
Above the fish
Above the dolphins curving in the water
Watch the turtles
Learn the art of slow living
Watch the trees
Changing
From pink to green to yellow to naked
And restart
Nature’s circle
Nature’s art
Full circle
Three hundred and sixty degrees
Three plus six makes nine
Nine months to give birth
And start
Nature’s circle
Nature’s art
©Ines Rodrigues/2021
#RestART
Simone Kestelman art installations with Ines Rodrigues’ poem
May 18 through August
To find the installations follow the map at http://www.simonekestelman.com/outdoor
or on Instagram @kestelmansimone
QR code to access the itinerary is available for cellphones.
