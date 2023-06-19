The Scarsdale Art Association, a vibrant and inclusive organization dedicated to promoting artistic expression, has been a cornerstone of the local art scene for decades. Composed mainly of talented older adults, the group has recently faced challenges due to the pandemic, losing some members who relocated to be closer to their families. The group currently comprises about 46 members, a significant decrease from its pre-COVID-19 size of around 100. Now, as the community gradually returns to a semblance of normalcy, the association is eagerly seeking to revitalize itself by welcoming a new generation of artists to its fold.
Founded with the belief that art can bring people together and enrich lives, the Scarsdale Art Association has fostered a strong sense of camaraderie among its members. Every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, these passionate individuals gather at the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House, located at 37 Wayside Lane, to engage in artistic pursuits, exchange techniques and share their creative visions. The organization has become a hub of artistic inspiration, providing a supportive environment where artists of all levels can thrive.
