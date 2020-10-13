She didn’t get the bird she was looking for, but Scarsdale High School senior Anastasia Stefanou made the most of her time standing out in the cold on a blustery day at Jones Beach. The result was an award-winning photograph that Stefanou entered in the Audubon national photography contest. “When I took the photo, we were about to leave,” Stefanou said. “I came to look for snowy owls and didn’t find any, but the sunset was so gorgeous and I saw the sanderlings and they were really photogenic with the sunset behind them.” With no owls in sight, Stefanou said she turned her attention and her camera to the sunset on the beach and found a flock of sanderling birds dashing in and out of the waves. Her photo of the beachcombers placed among the Top 100 of more than 6,000 images submitted in the 11th annual Audobon Photography Awards contest. Stefanou’s photo appeared on the National Audubon Society website along with the contest’s other Top 100 award-winning photos.
Stefanou places in national Audubon photo contest
- By JIM MACLEAN
