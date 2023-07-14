Edward Giobbi says he is going to be 97, but that may be a dubious claim.
In a recent interview at the Chroma Gallery in Katonah, where a rare show of Giobbi’s works, “Porta di Giobbi” is currently underway, he provided little evidence to give credence to his purported age.
Oh, there were little tidbits that hinted at some degree of age. For one, Giobbi related what sounded like it could have been a devastating recent incident that took place on the path between his home and studio in Katonah, where he has lived since 1961.
In the course of talking about Pierre Franey, the noted chef who cooked at the French Pavilion at the 1939 New York World’s Fair and then became executive chef of the Le Pavillon restaurant in New York City, Giobbi mentioned that the previous day he had prepared a lobster recipe of Franey’s in expectation that his neighbor would be joining him for dinner. But something came up, and the neighbor couldn’t make it.
Understand that in addition to being an accomplished painter and sculptor, Giobbi is also a well-regarded chef and the author of four popular cookbooks, including “Italian Family Cooking” and “Italian Family Dining,” a collaboration with his daughter, the food writer Eugenia Bone. And he is also a winemaker, gardener and advanced practitioner of martial arts.
Understand, too, that to have a conversation with Giobbi is to engage in a true stream-of-consciousness experience. Hence, the transition from the 1939 World’s Fair to yesterday’s dinner, let alone what happened a few weeks ago, is not much of a stretch.
As it happened, while walking on the steep path between his studio — a converted barn built in the 1920s — and the house, Giobbi experienced what he termed “a minor episode where I couldn’t move my arms and I couldn’t walk.” He attributed this to not drinking enough and getting insufficient electrolytes, but the result was that he found himself at the top of a hill near his studio and having to crawl about 400 feet in order to reach the house.
Not being able to use his hands or his legs, “I suddenly remembered a technique they taught us when I was in the infantry — I was in the army in World War II — of how to move when you’re under machine-gun fire,” he said. “You had to move flat, like a snake; if you’d lift up your butt, you’d get it shot off.” That’s how he made it back to his front door.
As he was lying there, unable to stand up and trying to figure out how he was going to get in the door, lights appeared in the driveway. It turned out to be people who came to visit his neighbor but drove up the wrong driveway, and they helped him get on his feet. “As soon as I got in the house, all my facilities came back,” he said, but he wound up in the ER, where they did all kinds of tests and found he was dehydrated. The neighbor, the one he had cooked the lobster recipe for, whom he thinks of as a son, stayed with him until midnight, when Giobbi “had to practically throw him out.”
“I’m going to be 97 years old in July,” said Giobbi, in a sort of conclusion to the story of his fall. “Those are numbers; they mean nothing. They work for some people — other people contradict them. But I feel good and I can do my work, in a limited way compared to what I used to do. And I’m not in any pain. I have no complaints.”
The story of his fall was clearly secondary to being able to relate details about the neighbor, a guitarist whose family business is making leather purses, formerly made by artisans in Italy but now made in developing countries. There is apparently no story Giobbi cannot use as a launching pad for another story and another series of facts and observations that emerge seamlessly, without so much as a pause.
That one recollection leads to and builds upon another is not surprising, given that Chroma Gallery owner Rita Baunok’s observation that each of Giobbi’s works tells a story, even if, at first glance, some appear to be strictly impressionistic. For instance, one of the works on display, “Appalachia,” a 1962 oil painting on linen, refers to the 15 years Giobbi’s father spent working deep in a coal mine when he got to see the sky only a few hours each week. In discussing the work, Mr. Giobbi becomes enmeshed in the history, not only of what his father sacrificed to build a better life for his family, but of what all the other workers in coal mines sacrificed.
Giobbi explained that his father, an Italian immigrant, didn’t actually work in Appalachia, but rather in Pennsylvania; however, his work tells a larger story, and he became emotional talking about the plight of Appalachian coal miners, even up to recent years. He explained that a yellow portion of the painting represented hope, while a red panel stood for the violence and death his father witnessed.
His father survived the mines and moved to Waterbury, Connecticut, where he worked in a factory. “He was pleased that I didn’t have to work in a factory. He always said, ‘If you go to school, I’ll back you up as much as I can,’” recalled Giobbi. “You study what you want to study, he said. But you have to either work or go to school. If you bum around the house, I’ll throw you out.” Both his parents were very supportive, “no questions asked,” Giobbi said, which made him very lucky. “I had friends whose wealthy parents insisted they had to take a job where they made a lot of money. And they’d end up doing something they hated to do, but they had money. Big deal! If you’re miserable, what good is money?”
After finishing school in Boston, Giobbi studied at the Art Students League of New York and spent three years in Florence, Italy, perfecting his Italian and studying early fresco painting masters like Giotto. Returning to New York in the mid-1950s, he received a grant to return to the Art Students League in the sculpture studio and continued to paint.
Around that time Giobbi settled in Katonah. But when asked how he came to find his home there, he never quite answered that question. He launched into tales of living in a Manhattan cold-water flat around West 50th Street and having light filter through ice crystals on the windows in the morning, “with all these beautiful abstract patterns.” That led to his reminiscing about growing up during the Depression and the family gathering around a wood stove — though he noted he has always enjoyed the cold. Which, in turn, took us forward to living in Katonah, where his wife, who grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, and always had ice-cold feet, would place them on him in bed to warm.
Elinor Turner, his wife, passed away last year. His only concession to now living on his own was agreeing to his son’s insistence that he no longer drive and take on a part-time housekeeper, who takes him where he needs to go. Dropping him off at the gallery, she asserted, “He takes care of himself.”
The memories and stories kept coming, taking a winding path through his father’s Italian fishermen friends knitting nets and using them to gather loads of fish that they distributed to all the townspeople, to his godfather finding work building the Pennsylvania Railroad, to his father’s facility with cooking game outdoors, and to his mother ruling the kitchen in the house. It is her recipes that Giobbi gathered in his books, and uses to this day.
A rule Giobbi learned when he was 5 years old came from a friend of his father’s who asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up. “I said I want be an artist. He said, ‘That’s good, very good. But remember: there’s lots of room on top, but no room in the middle. Being just good isn’t enough. You have to be totally committed to it.’” And he talked about turning down offers to teach and to take over university art departments. On a few occasions when he did teach, “I gave those kids everything I had,” he said. “It took away too much time from my painting.” He realized he could not do both without hurting his artistic output.
His work is, literally, everything to Giobbi. Even when nature tries to destroy it, he finds a way to make it live again. In 2011, Hurricane Irene brought a huge tree down on an annex to his studio, where some of his thousands of paintings were stored. (He said many surviving works have since been donated to the Smithsonian, along with an oral history of his life conducted in 1977.) Fortunately, insurance covered most of the loss. But when the insurance company asked if he wanted them to dispose of the damaged works, he had a better idea. He cut the canvasses into smaller sections, which he then pieced together into collages that work remarkably well in concert, and illustrate how his color palette has remained amazingly consistent over the decades. The resulting series, defiantly titled, “Up Yours, Irene,” tells new stories by recycling portions of earlier stories. Layering stories upon stories, it is perhaps the perfect metaphor for Giobbi’s multidimensional, tale-filled long life.
The exhibition “Porta di Giobbi” remains on display through July 16 at Chroma Fine Art Gallery, located at 194 Katonah Ave., Katonah. On Saturday, July 15, at 3 p.m., Mr. Giobbi will return to the gallery for a sit-down session of conversation and, undoubtedly, more stories.
