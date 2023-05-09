For the second straight year, Jacob Burns Film Center, Historic Hudson Valley, Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, Storm King Art Center and Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival are offering a Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass that consists of discounted tickets from all five organizations at a total cost of $185. Passes must be purchased by May 31 at https://shop.burnsfilmcenter.
Four complimentary passes (plus two coupons for free popcorn and soda) to any regular screening (special events not included). Redeem passes in person at the box office, pending availability. Tickets and coupons will be mailed within 10 days of purchase. Valid for screenings through Aug. 31. Learn more at https://burnsfilmcenter.org/cinefiles-hv-summer-arts-pass/.
Two tickets for tours of three historic sites — Sunnyside, Philipsburg Manor and Union Church of Pocantico Hills. After purchasing the pass, you will receive an email with instructions on how to log in and reserve tickets at hudsonvalley.org. Valid for tours through Sept. 23. Not valid for tours of Kykuit or for special events.
Caramoor Center for Music & the Arts
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
Two tickets to a Monday through Thursday performance of “Love’s Labor’s Lost,” “Henry V” or “Penelope.” Valid through Sept. 17. Tickets will be emailed within one week of the performance. Learn more at https://hvshakespeare.org/hvsap/. Questions? Email boxoffice@hvshakespeare.org or call 845-265-9575.
Two tickets for weekday or weekend visits, including a two-person vehicle with parking or a pair of Storm King Shuttle tickets from the Beacon Metro-North station (Saturday and Sunday only).
