For the second straight year, Jacob Burns Film Center, Historic Hudson Valley, Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, Storm King Art Center and Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival are offering a Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass that consists of discounted tickets from all five organizations at a total cost of $185. Passes must be purchased by May 31 at https://shop.burnsfilmcenter.

