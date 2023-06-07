With Canadian wildfires causing poor air quality throughout New York State — the haze and smell have crept in all week — residents were urged to stay indoors and conduct as little outdoor physical activity as possible on Wednesday, June 7.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the New York State Department of Health issued advisories. Local officials are monitoring the Air Quality Index (AQI), which was predicted to reach 101-150 in most of the state, which is dangerous for at-risk populations.
AQI ratings are: Good (0-50), Moderate (51-100), Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (101-150), Unhealthy (151-200), Very Unhealthy (201-300) and Hazardous (301-500).
“Infants and people with asthma, heart disease or other respiratory conditions should limit their time outdoors while this haze of fine particulate matter is present in our area,” said Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler. “With the air quality index at an unhealthy level today, all residents should limit strenuous outdoor activity. This may be a good day to skip that outdoor run.”
According to Westchester County, “Exposure can cause short-term health effects, such as irritation to the eyes, nose and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease. People with heart or breathing problems, and children and the elderly, may be particularly sensitive.”
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul called the “sub-standard air quality” a “crisis” and a “dangerous situation,” that has worsened over the previous two days and in some parts of the sate the AQI is 400.
The regions impacted with an “unhealthy” AQI are the New York City Metropolitan Area, Central New York, and Eastern Lake Ontario. It's also unhealthy for sensitive groups in Western New York, the Hudson Valley and Long Island.
“This is expected to go for the next few days,” Hochul said. “There was some thought [Tuesday] that this would abate by Friday. I just received an update minutes ago that that is not expected. So people need to prepare for this over the long haul.”
Scarsdale’s schools restricted outdoor activities, while Edgemont canceled all outdoor activities on Wednesday.
“Activities that would normally take place outdoors will take place inside today, including PE classes, recess and lunch,” Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick said. “We have also adjusted scheduled outdoor programs, including gardening activities, to take place indoors. Off-site activities, including field trips scheduled for today, will continue with adjustments or modifications to limit time spent outdoors.”
The Greenburgh Parks and Recreation Department also canceled all outdoor programming for the day. Scarsdale Rec canceled tennis, Grit Ninja programs, preschool paddlers and swim team placement testing, as well, though the pool remained open for use at the discretion of permit holders, but was then closed down in the early afternoon.
Independent Sports Organizations in Scarsdale were left to make their own decisions about scheduling for the day.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Inc. (NYSPHSAA), after consulting with the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS), postponed Wednesday’s New York State semifinal boys’ lacrosse games to the next day and moved all games up two hours. Scarsdale’s Class A game was changed to Thursday at 1 p.m., with the winner advancing to the state finals on Saturday morning at Hofstra. A decision is expected to made about Thursday’s games by 8 a.m.
“The safety of our student-athletes is the highest priority right now,” NYSPHSAA executive director Dr. Robert Zayas said. “After closely monitoring the air quality reports in the last 24 hours, it is evident the outdoor environment is unsafe for our athletes to compete in interscholastic athletics at this time. We will continue to closely monitor the forecast and air quality reports, and communicate as frequently as possible with our member schools and the public.”
Friday’s boys’ team tennis championships have also been impacted. Scarsdale was slated to play at the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center at 11 a.m. with the finals at 4:30 p.m., but matches have now been moved to 8:30 and 11/11:30 a.m., with both divisions 1 and 2 playing at the same time on the outdoor courts.
Scarsdale and Edgemont may also be impacted for the outdoor track and field state championships slated for Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10 at Middletown High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.