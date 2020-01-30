Attorney Wachtler joins Barclay Damon

Scarsdale resident Lauren Wachtler, former litigation department co-chair at Phillips Nizer, has joined the Barclay Damon New York office as a partner and member of the commercial litigation practice area. Wachtler represents retailers, manufacturers, real estate developers and designers in a wide range of jury and nonjury trials in state and federal courts, including bankruptcy and surrogates’ courts, involving the fashion industry, finance, business torts, labor and employment, ADA website compliance issues, and trusts and estates.
Wachtler has argued motions and appeals in state and federal courts in New York and New Jersey and is a certified mediator for NY commercial cases. She is also certified by the Commercial Theater Institute of the Theater Development Fund and the Broadway League in New York, which trains individuals to understand and craft legal agreements related to theater production and development.
“Lauren’s sophisticated trial experience in the New York market is truly impressive, and her addition to our 80-attorney, growing commercial litigation practice group is great news for the firm and our clients,” Mitch Katz, Commercial Litigation Practice Group leader, said. “We are excited to have her join a talented group of attorneys in our expanding New York office, where she will represent a variety of clients across the state in complex commercial and business litigation matters.”
