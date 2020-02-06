A classic American success story — celebrating 60 years

In 1960 Louis Cordasco established the first emergency fire and water damage restoration company in Westchester County. New Crystal Restoration celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2020. The company was founded with the intent and mission to help local businesses and families recover from property damages — from a nor’easter storm dumping inches of rain over a short span of time to a distracted couple forgetting to blow out a candle when celebrating a romantic evening. No matter what the source, New Crystal Restoration has promptly responded to the site to tackle the emergency. Services include removal and extraction of water, drying out a property to prevent mold, cleaning soot and smoke and much more.
For six decades, New Crystal Restoration has assisted thousands locally, working at celebrity homes, hospitals, schools, restaurants and houses of worship. The company has provided services to many Scarsdale residents and businesses, including working in Harwood Court commercial space and post construction cleaning to homes on Heathcote Road.
The multigenerational family-owned business employs all three of the founder’s children and daughter-in-law and is spearheaded today by the founder’s daughter, Lisa Cordasco. Under her direction, the company was reinvented in 2008 to become Westchester’s first green restoration company. New Crystal Restoration pioneered the use of green products in Westchester.
The company continues to succeed while facing fierce competition from national franchises but enjoys the distinction of being small, local and boutique. The company has been the recipient of local and national awards. Lisa Cordasco was selected in 2015 as the Lillian Vernon Award recipient by the Women’s Enterprise Development Center (WEDC) and was nationally honored in 2018 as the top Woman in Restoration by the Restoration and Remediation Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.