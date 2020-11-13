Akai, new Japanese bistro, opens in village center

Akai, a modern Japanese restaurant with two locations in New Jersey, opened at 57 Spencer Place ahead of schedule to take advantage of the unseasonably warm weather last weekend. It offers a full menu of fresh sushi and traditional Japanese fare in the space formerly occupied by the deli Lange’s of Scarsdale and leased by Scarsdale Improvement Corp.
Akai co-owners Lillian Pien and James Du said they have done well in suburban towns like Scarsdale, and had been looking for a space in Westchester to open their third venture.
“From the demographic point of view, there are similarities between towns here and the towns we’ve operated in,” Pien told the Inquirer in December. “It was actually a customer at our Englewood location who said she lived in Scarsdale, told us about the open space and said we’d be a great fit.”
That customer was Evelyn Stock, a longtime Scarsdale resident and community volunteer who ate at the original Akai Lounge as a guest of her daughter who lives in New Jersey. “I was so blown away by the restaurant and I said ‘You just have to have one of your restaurants in Scarsdale,’” Stock said. “They said they had been trying to get into Scarsdale but nothing happened” so she spoke to the building landlord, Rush Wilson, to help things move forward.
The restaurateurs said they aspire to make people feel comfortable enough to bring their families but also to come in on a date night. The 4,000-square-foot space includes a separate sushi bar area offering a special “omakase” option and a saki pairing; omakase is a Japanese phrase that translates to “I’ll leave it up to you” and in restaurants the “you” refers to the chef.
Akai’s menu includes traditional sushi, teriyaki, specialty sushi and “contemporary Japanese food with a Latin twist,” Du said, including his popular “Akai tacos” — marinated beef served on an open-faced manju bun. The head sushi chef has been in the business for more than 20 years, and Akai owners said they buy the freshest fish from True World Group, a subdivision of New York Fish House, a wholesaler that’s the “biggest player on East Coast for sushi” and a supplier for top NYC venues like Nobu and Sushi Ishikawa.
Akai is open from noon to 9 p.m., seven days a week. For menu and takeout orders, call 914-722-2022 or visit www.akaiscarsdale.com.
