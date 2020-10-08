Come for a haircut, stay for cocktails

Hair Saloon & Café, a hair salon and full-service café and liquor bar at 862 Scarsdale Ave., held its grand opening Oct. 3 in its outdoor patio space.
Owner and founder Danielle Settembre built her hybrid beauty bar concept during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to hair treatments, she offers guests craft cocktails, coffee, espresso and bites in the saloon area, which seats 12, and food and drinks on the outdoor patio and picnic tables.
Settembre, an award-winning stylist who trained at L’Oréal academy in Paris alongside French celebrity hair stylist Odile Gilbert, previously worked as a lead hairstylist at Elizabeth Arden Red Door Salon and Spa in New York. She grew up working in restaurants and was inspired to merge the concept of food and beverage with a full-service hair salon.
To book an appointment or for more information, visit hairsaloonandcafe.com or call 914-881-1233.
