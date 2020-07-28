Dr. Shire expands to Westchester

Dr. Robert Shire, a lifelong Scarsdale resident, has expanded his New York City chiropractic practice into Westchester Chiropractic and Wellness at 550 Mamaroneck Ave. in Harrison. He has returned to Westchester where his chiropractic career began, in 2000, to accommodate his local area patients who no longer commute to Manhattan due to the coronavirus outbreak as well as for new patients. He said his longtime friend and colleague, Dr. Richard Davidson of Westchester Chiropractic and Wellness, offered him the opportunity to reestablish a local practice and he felt it was the right time.
“I am very happy to be practicing chiropractic in Westchester again after such a long time,” said Shire. “This is my home and I am looking forward to serving my community during such a challenging time. People are experiencing high levels of physical, biochemical and emotional stress now more than ever. My unique blend of chiropractic and health coaching help people to identify the source of their stress and gain valuable tools to be able to transform their stress into something positive for their health long term.”
Shire is a Scarsdale High School class of ’85 graduate, a co-founder of the Scarsdale Music Festival (formerly the Scarchella Music Festival), bass guitar and vocalist for Where is Phi and avid soccer player. He is married with two children.
Shire can be reached at drrobertshire.@gmail.com, 914-391-7119 (cell) or 914-346-5200 (office).
