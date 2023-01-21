riya-jain-2-by-todd.jpg
Riya Jain created her own website and launched Phoenix SMB Consulting seven months ago.

 Todd Sliss Photo

Among the challenges of owning a small business can be a lack of time, a lack of staffing and a lack of resources. Edgemont High School junior Riya Jain is here to help.

With a deep interest in entrepreneurship and owning her own business some day, Jain is offering local businesses help with promoting their businesses in a large part through social media and storytelling. And she’s doing it pro bono.

Dr. Andres Ibanez of  Central Dental and Riya Jain.

Dr. Andres Ibanez of  Central Dental and Riya Jain.

