Will Fritz photo

Will Fritz

Will Fritz joined The Scarsdale Inquirer’s reporting staff in December.

An award-winning journalist and graduate of San Diego State University, Fritz moved to New York in 2021 from Southern California, where he covered crime and courts for City News Service and worked as an associate editor for the Temecula Valley News and Fallbrook Village News north of San Diego. He later worked as features editor for Top Class Actions, a legal news source. His work has also appeared in the San Diego Union-Tribune and the nonprofit news site Voice of San Diego.

