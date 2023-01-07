Will Fritz joined The Scarsdale Inquirer’s reporting staff in December.
An award-winning journalist and graduate of San Diego State University, Fritz moved to New York in 2021 from Southern California, where he covered crime and courts for City News Service and worked as an associate editor for the Temecula Valley News and Fallbrook Village News north of San Diego. He later worked as features editor for Top Class Actions, a legal news source. His work has also appeared in the San Diego Union-Tribune and the nonprofit news site Voice of San Diego.
Fritz grew up mostly in Sacramento and Temecula, California, but finding himself now working in Scarsdale is distinctly fitting — he spent a significant chunk of his childhood watching almost every film and television production of Scarsdale native Aaron Sorkin, of whom his dad is a longtime fan.
Fritz said he especially enjoys reporting on local government and education. “I’m excited to get back into the sort of journalism I do best — going to those ‘boring’ government meetings where so much happens, keeping readers informed about what goes on in their community, and holding power accountable,” he said.
“Will is the sort of dogged, determined reporter that makes a difference in community journalism,” said The Inquirer’s editor-in-chief Valerie Abrahams. “His versatility and talent will no doubt help us expand our coverage of the issues that matter most to our readers in Scarsdale and Edgemont.”
