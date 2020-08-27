There was the collective sigh of relief among diehard fitness lovers, gym owners and fitness workers across New York State when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 17 that gyms and fitness centers could reopen as early as Monday, Aug. 24.
Since shutting down back in March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, gyms have waited and watched as other segments of the economy started up during each stage of the reopening. The governor finally gave the green light for gyms and fitness centers that meet the government guidelines to reopen and, after being inspected for adherence to comprehensive health and safety standards, all gyms and fitness centers will be able to reopen no later than Sept. 2.
For those who crave the interaction and health benefits of a daily trip to their favorite gym, it was the best news they’ve heard in months.
“It felt like forever, but now it’s here and we’re so excited to get back under the orange lights,” said Paul Blanchard, owner of Orangetheory Fitness Scarsdale on Central Avenue. “We are on board with all the protocols and we’re in 100% compliance. We want everyone to be safe, but we also know people are stressed. Exercise is so important, especially in these times, to reduce stress and anxiety, it’s one of the best things you can do.”
One facility that was especially thrilled to open its doors is Hydrogen Fitness in downtown Hartsdale. Hydrogen Fitness took over the old New York Sports Club space on Hartsdale Avenue in December, and after renovations had planned for a grand opening on April 1.
Those plans were interrupted and put on hold due to the pandemic. That created a new challenge for the owners who knew that as a new gym trying to attract new members, they would have to do everything possible to make customers feel safe, which meant going above and beyond the protocols in the state guidelines as they prepared for the governor’s permission to open.
Hydrogen Fitness has installed Nano septic electrostatic self-cleaning wraps on every door handle to absorb moisture so the virus is not transferred. Every fixture is “touchless” throughout the gym and bathrooms. The facility will also be closed three times a day for half an hour to use a fogger and to sanitize all the equipment, while common surfaces will also be cleaned multiple times throughout the day.
In addition to upgrading the central air system with Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value MERV-13 filters that meet the standards set by the state, Hydrogen installed seven hospital-grade HEPA air filtration units throughout the facility to go above and beyond the standard for air quality.
All the extra steps seem to be paying off as Hydrogen Fitness was ready and able to open its doors for almost 400 new members.
While some gyms opened their doors immediately Monday, Orangetheory club managers decided to proceed with caution. They have taken all the steps to meet the guidelines and are ready to open, but have decided to wait for a full reopening Sept. 8 after Labor Day weekend.
Instead of opening its doors to everyone, Orangetheory will implement a staged reopening with current members allowed to schedule free classes starting Sept. 2, so they can see how the gym is set up to follow all the protocols. The facility will officially reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“We’ve called every member to talk to them personally, we’ve done our deep cleaning and everything is ready,” said Blanchard. “Our staff is ready and excited, but they’ve been away for six months and we want to make sure they feel safe coming back.”
Blanchard said he believes the protocols put into place have proven to be effective and members can feel safe returning to the gym. Orangetheory fitness centers have been open in other states like Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, and more than 300,000 workout hours have been logged without a single case of COVID-19 reported.
After being subjected to comprehensive health and safety standards, all gyms and fitness centers will be able to reopen if they meet the following New York State issued guidelines for reopening:
— There is a 33% occupancy limit.
— A sign-in with contact information and health screening is required.
— Face masks must be worn at all times.
— There must be 6 feet of separation between people at all times.
— Cleaning products must be available to customers and staff, so equipment is cleaned between each use.
— Classes are by appointment or reservation only, with a cap of 33%.
— Shared water fountains and communal showers are closed.
In addition, the state is requiring that gyms use MERV-13 air filtration systems or better. If gyms are unable to comply with this provision, they must have a heating, ventilation and air conditioning professional document their inability to comply and formulate a plan for additional ventilation protocols from American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state guidelines also require all gyms and fitness centers to be inspected by local health departments before or within two weeks of opening to ensure they are complying with the safety protocols.
“The New York State Fitness Alliance thanks Gov. Cuomo for his continued leadership in reopening the economy in an intelligent way,” Bill Lia, chair of the Fitness Alliance, said. “The fitness industry is ready to reopen safely, with proper protocols in place to protect our employees and members. We look forward to providing New Yorkers access to safe fitness facilities so they can advance their physical and mental health.”
— with reporting by Jessica Leibman and Sandy Greene
