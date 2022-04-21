NYS historic business registry includes Wilson & Son

Wilson & Son Jewelers is one of 100 businesses in New York State that has been included in the newly launched New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. First proposed by Assembly Member Daniel O'Donnell and State Sen. Jose M. Serrano, the online registry was established to honor and promote New York businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed to their communities' history.
After emigrating to the United States in the late 1800s, watch and clockmaker Morris Wilson opened his first store on Manhattan’s Upper West Side in 1905, the same year, his son, Meyer, was born. Meyer eventually entered the business and, in 1926, the two moved the store to Bronxville. A second store was opened in Scarsdale in 1932. The Scarsdale store moved across the street in the early 1940s and, although the Bronxville store closed in the mid-’70s, the Scarsdale location continued to grow through 2020, with the addition of Michael and Mathew Wilson, members of a younger generation. In 2021, the Wilson family expanded the business across the street into its original location in the Harwood building. The year 2022 marks Wilson & Son’s 116th year in business and 90th year in Scarsdale.
Nominations to the registry must be sponsored by an elected state official. Assembly Member Amy Paulin nominated Wilson & Son Jewelers in this inaugural year.
Serrano said, "Congratulations to the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation on the commencement of the State Historic Business Registry. This program acknowledges and celebrates the cultural contributions that longstanding businesses provide to their communities, and showcases the local products that have been enjoyed for generations."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.