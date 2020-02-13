OceanFirst acquires Country Bank

OceanFirst Financial Corp., the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A., closed two of its acquisitions last month: Two River Bancorp, the holding company for Two River Community Bank, headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, and Country Bank Holding Co. Inc., the holding company for Country Bank, headquartered in New York. Country Bank has a branch at 80 Garth Road in Scarsdale.
The former operations of each of Two River and CYHC will operate as divisions of OceanFirst Bank until the integrations of their respective operating systems are completed, which are expected to occur separately during 2020. In conjunction with the full integration of each operating system, Two River and CYHC will each be rebranded as OceanFirst Bank. OceanFirst is the largest community bank headquartered in central and southern New Jersey. With the addition of Two River and CYHC, OceanFirst will have assets of approximately $10.2 billion.
