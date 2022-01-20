As of Wednesday, Jan. 19, there were 29 active single-family house sale listings in the Scarsdale School District. That’s worth repeating: 29 houses.
A pre-pandemic look at January 2020 reveals there were 125 listings. And in January 2021 there were 79 to kick off what ended up being a record year in sales.
It may be a slow start to 2022, but 2021 saw a historic 352 houses sold in Scarsdale after 298 were sold in 2020. Over the past decade, a typical yearly sales number in Scarsdale was about 230.
“Right now we’re getting like five buyer calls for every one seller call,” Compass managing director Zach Harrison said. “Historically around this time of year that’s typically one-to-one. That’s a concern in terms of will there be any improvement in the supply/demand imbalance over the next four to five months? The hope is we really see a big increase in inventory.
“Based on very preliminary information in terms of calls we’re getting and appointments we’re going on, we’re not seeing that big rise in inventory projected. We hope it changes for the sake of everyone, but right now all indications [are] it’s not going to be different over the next four to five months. Very good news for sellers and challenging for buyers.”
Comparing the 2021 per month inventory in Scarsdale there were fewer than 100 houses every month, whereas in 2018 before the pandemic every month there were more than 100 houses available. But the demand made the market one for the ages.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Westchester Properties director of sales Mark Nadler called the overall local sales for 2021 “very solid.” “Even while inventory was lower than in 20 years, probably one of the lowest inventories we’ve had, the number of sales were up and the prices were up,” he said. “That’s countywide as well.”
Part of the low inventory is a direct result of properly priced houses selling so quickly, often over asking and involving multiple bids within the first days and week of being listed.
“Buyers really don’t have as much time to wait and think before they’re going to have to react if they find a house that meets all of their needs,” Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty realtor Andrea Weiss said. “The chances are that something else that comes along is going to go just as quickly. Buyers really need to be prepared with preapproval, proof of funds, doing their due diligence through their agent all in a matter of oftentimes hours, not days.”
Harrison had a listing in Fox Meadow at $2.195 million — it hasn’t closed yet, so the selling price isn’t being released — but the house had over 60 showings and 20 bids. “It went well above asking,” Harrison said. “It was an extraordinary bidding war. Just an amazing transaction.”
As usual, the $2 million to $3 million price point remains very high in demand in Scarsdale, quite popular with those who are moving up within the community, and gone are the days of taking a few months to see a dozen or more houses.
“The most important thing is that you set expectations — from the first time you go out with them and show them around Scarsdale — that it’s not a normal inventory market,” Harrison said. “If they see something they like they’re going to have to move very quickly. The seller really has the leverage in this market because of the supply/demand imbalance.”
Competitive bidding has become commonplace throughout lower Westchester, which led some sellers to enter the market earlier than they expected. Those who sell high might also be looking to move somewhere with a hot market, so they find themselves in the same situation as those who are bidding for their house.
“I think what happened last year is people who were not ready to put their homes up for sale and were waiting another two years, they decided to take advantage of the seller’s market and put their homes up a lot sooner,” Douglas Elliman Realty of Westchester realtor Glorianne Mattesi said. “They didn’t wait. A lot of those sellers went into rentals before they find their next place. I’m seeing a lot of that.”
Mattesi is seeing a lot of deals go through on the strength of cash and waiving inspections, appraisals and mortgage contingencies. While a cash offer might have gotten you a slight discount in the past, that’s no longer the case.
“They have to bid their highest and best in order to get that house,” Mattesi said. “It’s very tough right now for the buyers. If there are 10, 12, 17 offers, you want to stand out. It’s very hard to stand out when everyone is being so flexible just to get the house.”
When all offers are equal, “It’s basically cash is king and sign that contract as soon as possible,” Mattesi said.
Closings are typically within 60 days, but if a house is vacant that can be pushed to 30. One house Mattesi dealt with that went on the market at the end of December had a contingency from the seller to close in February, but not move out until June, essentially becoming renters. “If you love the house that much, you’ll wait for it,” Mattesi said.
Mattesi has even seen prospective buyers write letters and send photos to sellers to appeal to them on a personal level and tell them about their family and how much they love the house. The “personal touch” certainly can’t hurt, though Mattesi noted right now representing buyers involves “a lot of disappointments.”
Many first-time buyers, especially in a tight market, realize the perfect house might not be accessible or affordable at this time and might have to make some compromises with their wishlist.
“I think that buyers are now having to start their search somewhat under what they can truly afford because if they want to be competitive they are going to have to go up sometimes 5 to 10% above the asking price,” Weiss said.
Supply-chain backlogs and service-provider demand have also made houses that are move-in ready even more attractive to buyers who don’t want to or can’t wait to move in.
“I think most buyers are recognizing that the opportunity to do some work to customize a home to meet their owns needs is going to be even more difficult,” Weiss said. “Move-in ready trumps everything.”
That said, Houlihan Lawrence Scarsdale branch manager and associate real estate broker Nancy Shaw Chochrek noted, “If there’s a house that might have an issue that might narrow its appeal this is a great time for people to be selling. People are more forgiving of a house that doesn’t exactly have everything on their wish list.”
Said Nadler, “That’s one of the adjustments people need to make, that real estate is in a constant state of upgrading and renovation. People who do it tend to see their investment come back. People who don’t have people that come in and say, ‘Well, this is a beautiful house, but I’ve got to come in and redo everything.’”
The demand for houses in the suburbs due to the COVID-19 pandemic is also combined with the rise of the millennial buyer, which Harrison called a “huge generation in terms of numbers” who is finally ready to start families and own property. A place with good schools that is close to the city is in high demand, even at a time when people don’t know when or if they will begin commuting again.
Looking at last week’s overall Metro-North weekday ridership, it was about 33% of that of 2019 monthly averages, which shows that people are still largely working from home. Those numbers were down 95% during the heart of the pandemic.
With the median sold price up 9.8% in Scarsdale, it’s not only a “very nice increase” for a seller, but it’s “a number you can get your arms around and not get frightened of” as a buyer, according to Chochrek.
“I’ve always thought when you’re buying real estate it’s not like a stock or bond where if it doesn’t go up it’s a bad investment,” Chochrek said. “When you’re looking to buy a house obviously you’re buying your lifestyle. It’s a place you come home to every day. It’s where your children are going to school. It’s where they play Little League and soccer and make friends. Where you walk your dog. It’s an investment in your whole life, not just a financial investment. You have to look at it a little differently.”
Weiss referred to “overpaying” as “very subjective” because you’re investing in not just a piece of property that you hope will add value over time, but more importantly it’s an investment in your life for the next five or 10 or 20 years or more.
“I try to reassure them that even if they pay more than a home appears to be worth, what they’re gaining by the extra space and the community and oftentimes the education for their children really outweighs overpaying by whatever percent,” Weiss said.
For buyers, Nadler said, “it’s rough going,” which is putting it mildly.
“Someone I was just talking to now in my office, she has a client who bid way over something last week and [was] not successful in making the deal and now they’re on to this other property where they’re still licking their wounds from last week and yet trying to contemplate what to do with this property, which frankly they like more than the house they lost last week, so I’m knocking in my wood chair when I say this, let’s hope their offer this week is strong enough to get this deal,” Nadler said. “I was just strategizing with my agent what to do to try to win this negotiation. The bid last week was strong enough, but the agent and the owner, I don’t want to say they played a little bit of a game, but they played a little bit of a game.”
Representing a seller in Larchmont over the summer, there were over a dozen offers on a house listed at $1.149 million and there were a lot of bids that came in at $1.225 million. Nadler found out many of the relators went based on the fact that houses were selling an average of 6% above asking at the time, which is how they came up with that number. The house sold at 13% above listing price.
Realtors will often “introduce” a property with the listing price two weeks before it officially goes on the market, which allows for a realtor to show the house only 24 hours prior to the first official showing date. That helps build anticipation and based on how many realtors contact the listing agent to set up showings is the first indication of how the sale might go. If the offers start rolling in after the first weekend or week of showings, the seller can start deciding how to proceed.
“Just about everything that comes on the market is selling and selling quickly,” Nadler said. “We say to people if you have a door and you have a window you’ll probably sell your house. The determination comes down to how quickly based on the price points.”
Buyers need to be more educated than ever not only about the market, but their own financial flexibility or limits.
“People who come up here and start bidding way below the listing price thinking they can always come up may not have a chance to come up because the stampede of buyers may be so strong that they get trampled and don’t get a second chance,” Nadler said. “When you’re dealing in Scarsdale you’re dealing with a lot of people who’ve got very, very solid financial credentials and portfolios behind them and are prepared to spend it for the period of time they want to live in Scarsdale.”
Virtual walkthroughs are a thing of the past — and less likely to get serious attention in this market — and once the vaccines were introduced last year more and more people were comfortable having people in their houses and going into other people’s houses, which put that part of the industry back to normal.
One of the most interesting shifts in the marketplace is from a buyer perspective. In past years Scarsdale would be one of the stops in their search. Now for many it’s the only stop.
“My wife Heather and I have been in the business a long time, we’ve seen a lot of different markets and this current market is the highest Scarsdale in-demand market that we’ve ever seen,” Harrison said. “There are more buyers in this market that are specifically interested in Scarsdale. I think a lot of that is driven by Scarsdale being very appealing to people living in the city. Maybe they’ve had their first child, maybe they’re looking for additional space.
“Scarsdale really checks all the boxes for a lot of the buyers that are coming out, so that’s been a challenge. Ten years ago it seemed like there were a lot more buyers looking at areas beyond Scarsdale and in the current market there are so many buyers that are really focused on Scarsdale and that can be challenging given that it’s extraordinarily tight.”
A lot of the sales in Scarsdale were actually people moving most often to bigger properties from either houses they owned or houses they were renting. Chochrek said that made up just over a third of all buyers, which was about the same as the number of people moving to Scarsdale from New York City. In line with the sale prices, the limited number of single-family houses for rent are also high at a premium cost.
The “desperation” to leave the city isn’t as high as it was and the city market is rebounding, but the demand for the suburbs remains high enough that it doesn’t impact the local market in a negative way. People want yards, exercise areas and spaces in the home to work full time.
Though people are traveling more again, they still want to have that ability to stay home, often with a pool and other amenities.
“At minimum they want to enjoy sort of a country club experience in their own backyard and to be able to entertain at home,” Chochrek said. “All those factors just bode well for another strong real estate market.”
Interest rates remain low in the 2s and low 3s, though they are expected to tick up this year, which does impact buying power and could figure into the final bidding prices buyers are able to make.
“Now is the time to lock in as little ticks up do make a difference for people,” said Weiss. “Even people who can afford to put more cash down, I encourage them to speak with their financial advisors and their lenders about borrowing more than they maybe had intended. They can always pay down.”
William Raveis Scarsdale branch office strategic growth and sales manager Athena Kelly called the 29 listings in Scarsdale “insanely low.”
“I think a lot of people who were planning to move have moved,” she said. “I think a lot of the COVID panic to get out of the city has subsided. People who were leaving the state have left. We need inventory. That’s the bottom line.”
With realtors still on the Do Not Call list, Kelly encourages her colleagues to write letters and emails to their contacts to promote themselves, the market with comps of recently sold listings and RaveisPurchase.com, where Raveis buys the house to give the seller cash on hand for their own buying power.
“It’s letting everybody they know, know what’s going on in the market, that prices are still up, it’s still a great time to sell,” she said. “Maybe people don’t know what their home is worth, so by giving them that information, even unsolicited, some people may consider selling when they hadn’t before.”
If the listings don’t pick up there will be the type lull realtors had been accustomed to because there won’t be any variety to show clients and 20 and 30 bids, which are no longer a surprise anymore, will be the norm.
“Heading into the future we’re going to see a slowdown if we don’t get more homes to sell and it’s not because buyer demand isn’t there,” Kelly said. “People still want to buy.”
With everyone clamoring to find houses for buyer clients, Weiss turns to personal referrals and references to find new listings.
“I find that most of my clients that choose to list with me have heard of me through neighbors and friends,” she said. “I’m always pretty active in the community way before I became a real estate agent since I moved here 20-plus years ago. I think my reputation for being a hardworking, smart, on the pulse of things individual has helped with respect to my local listings.
“Buyers’ happiness is first and foremost and after working with me for a very short time they will find I am candid if they ask an opinion and I think that goes a long way. It’s about a buyer who oftentimes becomes a neighbor.”
There is no longer an official slow season or a bad time to list.
“You can have as much activity on a listing in December or January as you would in the heart of spring, which is different from five to 10 years ago,” Harrison said. “It’s very different from the pre-COVID era.”
The seasonal market may or may not be coming back any time soon, but from the time the realtors were allowed to do more typical live showings a few months into the pandemic to now, it’s been a nonstop flurry of activity from buyers.
“We used to consider our market very seasonal with a very strong spring market with people trying to get in for the school year, but I think what we’re seeing now is there is a lot of movement in our market all year-long,” Chochrek said. “The fourth quarter was slower, but it really was because everything had sold and a lot of what has typically fueled our fourth quarter is things that hadn’t been well priced initially that had been sitting around as opposed to new inventory. Inventory is starting to trickle on and it’s being well received and selling with multiple bids. I think that’s going to continue.
“If we get inventory I believe we can sell it.”
The realtors said it and meant it last year, that there was no better time to sell. Little did they know that 2022 would be an even better time.
“Now more than ever if you know where you might want to go next and you have options and you were thinking of selling, I can’t imagine it getting any better than it is right now,” Weiss said.
