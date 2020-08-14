Safdar Law offers collaborative divorce mediation

Scarsdale resident Talaiya Safdar offers a collaborative alternative to traditional divorce with divorce mediation. Safdar Law & Mediation Group exclusively offers divorce and family mediation and addresses child support, custody, visitation, equitable distribution and all aspects of a divorce, without litigation, even when the parties are highly contentious.
Both parties share the cost of one attorney mediator who facilitates and guides the dialogue. Decisions are made by both parties who maintain control of the outcome. Mediation is not an adversarial process where parties are pitted against one another, a la Kramer vs. Kramer. Parties work together to achieve a mutually agreed upon end result: Kramer and Kramer. The improved communication and reduction of conflict through the mediation process is increasingly beneficial when there are children involved. Studies have shown the true measure of child adjustment to a divorce has to do with the degree of conflict between the parties.
“The decision to get divorced is very difficult and painful. I have seen my clients in their most emotionally vulnerable and raw spaces,” said Safdar, who shared her evolution from traditional matrimonial law to divorce mediation. “I wanted to be able to offer them a service I truly believed in, a service that would alleviate their pain, somehow, however small. And more importantly a service that could improve their emotional well-being in the long run. Because if you reduce conflict and you de-escalate discord, then you move closer to emotional satisfaction. And that’s what mediation offers.”
Safdar was admitted to practice law in New York in 2008. A graduate of Sarah Lawrence College and George Washington University Law School, she is a member of the New York State Council of Divorce Mediation and the New York State Bar Association Family and Alternative Dispute Resolution Sections. She lives in Fox Meadow with her husband, four children and three cats.
During the pandemic, Safdar offers divorce mediation on a fully virtual platform from start to finish. For more info, visit www.mediatetopeace.com or call 914-358- 3567 to schedule a free initial consultation.
