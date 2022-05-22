Baked in Color founder Julie Waxman took eating the rainbow literally.
Her baking business features colorful desserts, ranging from her signature rainbow cookies to brownies and cakes — all of which come in numerous sizes and colors. While the organization ships nationwide with Goldbelly, its first in-person Westchester location opened in Larchmont on Wednesday, May 18.
Although the company seeks to spread happiness to others through delicious multicolored treats, creating Baked in Color was also a dream that allowed Fox Meadow resident Waxman to put her previous work experience to use. By 2016, when she started Baked in Color, Waxman had graduated from Cornell University, sold the -cookie business she’d started in college, and honed more than two decades of retail experience. While moving up in her prior jobs, she learned to negotiate in big teams, developed strong relationships and expanded her merchandising skills.
“I worked at Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy’s, and then I was ready to try something new. I felt like I wasn’t learning so much. I was not feeling challenged or creatively excited,” said Waxman.
A chance excursion at the grocery store, where she passed by rainbow-colored bagels, proved the creative jolt Waxman needed to start her new business. Amid the then-growing trend of colorful food products, cookies, except for macarons, were still stymied in beige and brown. Armed with her best-selling chocolate chip cookie recipe from college and her skillset for sales, marketing and product development, Waxman turned her attention to finding the perfect hues to jump into the market for color-splashed fare.
When her test run with friends and family showed overwhelmingly positive results, with well over half of them deciding to order more, everything else fell into place.
“I launched my website and then we rolled out to Manhattan. We had a kiosk in New York [City], and we got a ton of social media exposure immediately. A lot of the food influencers were posting because, in addition to being delicious, the cookies are so beautiful. They’re so visual, and they lend themselves to social media,” said Waxman.
Her rainbow cookies excel as party favors and items sold to support team sports or for birthday celebrations, but Baked in Color also makes customizable treats fit for any occasion. As the pandemic wanes, Waxman hopes her store in Larchmont will provide an ideal location for people to gather for a snack.
“I love Larchmont. It’s a beautiful community and the people are lovely. We found a beautiful space in a wonderful community, and we are so excited to be here,” she said.
