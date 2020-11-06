ScentFluence fragrance studio opens on Harwood Court

ScentFluence Aroma Design Studio at 22 Harwood Court held its grand opening Nov. 5. ScentFluence brings the art of fragrance and the science of scent in your home or business as it creates personalized custom, signature scents.
“For the past eight years, I've been the CEO of Scent Marketing Inc., which I inherited after the sad loss of my late husband and Scent Marketing pioneer, Harald H. Vogt,” Caroline Fabrigas said. “We are proud to have become a leading authority in the art and science of scent marketing and branding and now open our new flagship ScentFluence Aroma Design Studio. I had the pleasure of collaborating with Ashley Badger and Michael Keating of Sotheby’s and DJ Petta of Scarsdale Improvement Co. in creating my first Aroma Design Studio in the heart of Scarsdale Village, my hometown.”
ScentFluence is the latest venture from Scent Marketing Inc., a full service scent and sensory marketing company that has become a resource for Fortune 500 global brands such as Baccarat Hotel & Residences, 1 Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, Hyatt, Neiman Marcus, The North Face, Campari Brands and Citizen watches to name a few.
ScentFluence’s extensive library of curated aromas includes an array of scents from Fresh, Citrus, Floral, to Woody, Gourmand and seasonal aromas like Pumpkin Spice. ScentFluence also offers a full line of innovative, freestanding or HVAC-ready cold mist scent diffusers to serve a variety of space sizes and dimensions.
Visit www.scentfluence.com, www.scentmarketinginc.com or www.caroline-fabrigas.com for more info.
