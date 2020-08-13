SeeBeyond™ Beauty medspa opens on Central Avenue

A Scarsdale-based aesthetic medical team, SeeBeyond™ Beauty, has opened its newly renovated medspa at 770 Central Ave. Its mission is to provide premier cosmetic medical procedures under the supervision of medical director Joon Lee, M.D. To mark the occasion, gifts and special pricing for clients who visit throughout August will be offered.
SeeBeyond™ Beauty’s motto: Refresh, Rejuvenate, Revitalize.
“This has been a long-awaited dream of mine,” said Dr. Lee. “We are closely adhering to CDC, federal and state guidelines and have implemented all cleaning, sanitation and safety protocols.”
To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit www.seebeyondbeauty.com or call 914-721-3045.
