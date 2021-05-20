Junior Achievement to honor Levendos

On Tuesday, May 18, at 6 p.m., Junior Achievement of New York will honor Scarsdale resident Chris Levendos with the 2021 Lower Hudson Valley Champions Award during its virtual Champions Celebration. The Champions Celebration brings together business leaders, educators and supporters with the goal of raising funds for Junior Achievement of New York, the leading provider of financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness programs for K-12 students in New York City, Long Island and the Lower Hudson Valley.
Levendos, executive vice president and Chief Operating Officer-Fiber of Crown Castle, has more than 30 years of experience operating and leading large fiber network organizations, previously serving as executive vice president of field operations for Frontier Communications Corp. as well as leading network deployment and operations as an executive of Google Fiber Inc. Prior to his time with Google Fiber, he spent most of his career at Verizon Communications Inc. in a variety of operating roles within the company’s wireline division.
"I've been a strong supporter of Junior Achievement for many years and am especially proud of the work the organization does in the Lower Hudson Valley to empower students to make smart economic and academic choices,” said Levendos. “It is an honor to receive the 2021 Champions Award.”
Levendos holds a B.A. in history from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh, a Master of Urban Planning degree from New York University and a Master of Telecommunications Management degree from Stevens Institute of Technology.
The Champions Celebration includes interviews, panels and special guests. The evening will culminate with the presentation of the 2021 Champions Award to Levendos.
To register for the Zoom link, go to https://bit.ly/3ocMBFw.
Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. The orgranization recruits, trains and mobilizes thousands of corporate, community, and student volunteers annually to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. JA New York delivers more than 57,000 student experiences per year to more than 240 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools. Visit www.jany.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.