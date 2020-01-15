Carolyn Stevens named chief of staff of Westchester County Board of Legislators

Chief of Staff Dennis J. Power will retire from the Westchester County Board of Legislators Jan. 27 and will be replaced by Carolyn B. Stevens, former Scarsdale mayor and village trustee. Stevens is an attorney with extensive government experience and a longtime member of the county’s Citizens Budget Advisory Committee.
Stevens comes to the board after 25 years’ experience as a litigator and arbitrator. She was Scarsdale mayor from 2009 to 2011 and served as a village trustee from 2003 to 2007. She was a consultant to federal court monitor for the Westchester County affordable housing settlement from 2011 to 2017. And she has been a member of Westchester County's Citizens Budget Advisory Committee since 2011.
Stevens currently serves as a member of the Ossining Planning Board and is the planning board's liaison to the Ossining Environmental Action Committee.
Stevens said, “I’m honored to be asked to serve as chief of staff. I have known Chairman [Ben] Boykin for many years and have had the opportunity to work with him productively on issues including affordable housing, infrastructure and the county budget. I am excited to be able to draw on my years of work on issues affecting the county, and my experience in municipal government, to help the chairman and the board confront challenges, seize opportunities and continue to deliver results for the people of Westchester.”
Power, a former White Plains councilman who had retired from his position as director of program development at Westchester’s Department of Environmental Facilities in 2013, returned to county government in 2018 at Ben Boykin’s request to serve as chief of staff.
Boykin said, “I am profoundly grateful to Dennis Power for returning from retirement to serve as my chief of staff for the past two years. His wise counsel, unflagging work ethic, and commitment to the people of the county, have been a bedrock resource for me and the whole board. He will be missed. But I am very excited that Carolyn Stevens has agreed to become chief of staff. Her background as an attorney and as a public official, as well as her experience with the county’s budget, make her uniquely qualified for the role and I look forward to the ideas and energy she will bring as we continue our work for the residents of Westchester County.”
