Dr. Beitler joins NY-Presbyterian

Scarsdale resident Allison J. Beitler, M.D., a board-certified rheumatologist, has joined New York-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester and will practice in Eastchester. She has extensive experience providing treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases as well as osteoarthritis and inflammatory arthritis. She is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and is an associate professor of Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center.
After graduating from Yale University, Beitler earned her medical degree from the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center. She completed a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in rheumatology at Montefiore Medical Center.
Beitler has more than 20 years’ experience in diagnosing and treating patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, scleroderma, Sjogrens syndrome, myositis, spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, vasculitis and gout. She strongly believes in partnering with patients to help them understand the latest research and treatments so they can actively participate in their own care.
Beitler has been a resident of Westchester County for 25 years and is also a member of the American College of Rheumatology and the American College of Physicians.
