Approximately 70 people gathered March 2 at Eleanor's Legacy's Women’s History Month Westchester reception in Scarsdale to honor Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Eleanor’s Legacy recruits, trains and supports pro-choice Democratic women to run for state and local office throughout New York. Pictured from left, former Assembly Member Sandy Galef, Assembly Member Amy Paulin, Alexis McGill Johnson and Assembly Member Dana Levenberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.